Business, networking opportunities offered

Running a home-based business is usually a fabulous opportunity offering flexibility, no commuting time, often being your own boss and working the hours that your business needs to be available. However, sometimes home-based businesses fall into the trap of lack of business visibility, lack of professional interaction, limited marketing and limited exchange of ideas.

The Chamber will be holding a Home Based Business Mixer on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pagosa Brewing and Grill.

As a home-based business, are you interested in growing your business? What kind of services might you need? Better broadband being a given. If growing, do you need capital, space or business assistance? Are there other businesses out there that you might be able to collaborate with? Could you use some increased visibility within the community? How about just getting out for a change, meeting other like-minded business owners and exchanging ideas? What are some community amenities that you would like to take better advantage of?

Mark your calendar for an evening of idea exchanging and information. Networking is a powerful tool. Don’t underestimate its effectiveness. We look forward to visiting with our “lone eagle” community and finding out more about your businesses, your business needs and your engagement in our community. For more information, contact Mary Jo Coulehan at 264-2360 or director@pagosachamber.com.

Entrepreneurial classes

The Leading Edge Strategic Planning Series for Entrepreneurs produced by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) still has openings for its upcoming class schedule.

This eight-week course is hands-on and business-intensive, and designed to help entrepreneurs with training on starting and operating a successful small business. There is a wide-range of topics that will be covered during these eight weeks, including determining the feasibility of your business, risk management, budgeting, money management, marketing and so much more. This series will push you and your business ideas to the brink of clearly identifying your plans and business feasibility.

The classes will be held every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning June 5 and will continue until July 31 in the Chamber/Visitor Center conference room. There will not be class on July 3. Graduation will then be held on Aug. 21.

As a student of the Leading Edge classes, you will also receive 36 hours of class and online training, five hours of consultation and guest presenters throughout the series. The instructor will be veteran consultant Rich Lindblad, who has mentored many a successful entrepreneur in Pagosa Springs. The consultation time alone is worth the $300 course fee. Participants will also be allowed to apply for scholarships. To register for the class or find out about the scholarships, contact Hannah Birdsong with the SBDC at Fort Lewis College at 247-7009 or hbbirdsong@fortlewis.edu.

Membership news

The next free Maximizing Your Membership class will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. A light breakfast will be served to accompany the full informational menu of Chamber benefits. Call the Chamber to reserve your space on May 14.

Our renewing members this week include Wilson, Rae, Beckel and Associates; The Hub; El Rancho Pinoso; and Archuleta Housing.

