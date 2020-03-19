Business announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering, updated Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m. During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area business are making working to better serve you. The following are announcements from them: Retail Terry’s Ace Hardware and Home Supply is committed to providing for the needs of individuals and businesses in the Pagosa community. We highly encourage our customers to take advantage of online shopping, with in-store pickup option available through AceHardware.com . All in-store pick-up purchases will be delivered to you curbside! Simply select Terry’s Ace as your preferred store before shopping. Select your products, pay online, and pick up at our store in the designated west side parking. Please call us at 970-731-4022 when you have arrived for pick-up. Normal operating hours at this time. Your friends at Terry’s, Pagosa’s Homeplace. ***** At Homespun Comforts, we believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. We accomplish this by keeping hot tubs and spas safe and sanitary. Using your hot tub should not be stressful, quite the opposite. Spa’s promote healthy cardiovascular systems, a more peaceful and restful sleep, lowering blood pressure and lessens anxiety – all things we need most now. Procedures at Homespun have always stressed cleanliness but more so even now. We have altered our staff’s schedules to minimize social interaction at the store and we have implemented more aggressive cleaning procedures. In the field our team is equipped with several layers of disinfecting tools and procedures and have been reeducated in our and the CDC expectations for Hot tub service and maintenance. Our retail store remains open at this time and to better serve our community members with underlying health conditions, Homespun will provide limited delivery service or curbside pick-up for spa chemicals and hot tub incidentals to assist you in maintaining a healthy spa, during this COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any concerns regarding water quality and proper sanitation, please reach out to us and a CPO Certified staff member will be more than happy to guide you. (970) 946-4673 homespuncomforts@live.com ***** Pagosa Therapeutics: Pagosa Therapeutics dispensary is OPEN DAILY from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a full stock of infused products for every need. Our staff is following CDC and state guidelines to ensure a clean and safe environment for all. Furthermore, save time by visiting our online menu at www.pagostherapeutics.com We appreciate your support and business! Together we’ll get through this. ***** Green House: The Green House dispensary is OPEN and spreading good vibes daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Our checkout stations are conveniently separated to allow adequate social distancing. We are also actively following CDC standards to ensure a clean and safe environment for customers and employees alike. Visit us online at www.TheGreenHouseColorado.com for our current menu and specials. We appreciate your support and business and look forward to better daze! – Your Friends at the Green House. ***** Humane Society Thrift Store and Animal Shelter — To ensure the health and safety of our community members and staff the Humane Society thrift store will be temporarily closed through March 22 and our animal shelter will be offering limited services for Archuleta County residents for the foreseeable future. For more information on shelter services call 970-731-4771. For more information regarding the store closure call 970-264-6424. Updates will also be posted on our Facebook pages and website www.humanesociety.biz Our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful community for supporting our shelter animals and thrift store. This is a time for all of us to be prudent, stay safe, and work through this challenge together. Best wishes from all the critters! ***** Antiques on Main will be closed until further notice. Thanks for your support. ***** Colorado Christmas Shoppe — I will be closed until May 1, 2020. Thank You, Bonnie ***** At The Choke Cherry Tree we will be making these changes: Connecting family and community through food and culture means we are still open daily but adjusting our hours to 10-4 along with implementing social distancing techniques. We welcome healthy in-store shoppers and ask that you be patient with us while we wipe down common surfaces in between guests and use hand sanitizer that is available before sampling with employee assistance. Everyone can take advantage of online ordering with option to ship or pick up, call in orders with pick up, curb side pick up or delivery arrangements are also welcome. Also in development is in-home Chocolate Experience kits with virtual instruction to make your home time quality time! Contact us if you are interested or have any questions. 56 Talisman Dr. 8C, (970) 731-4951, www.thechokecherrytree.com. ***** Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. ***** Goodman’s Department Store — We are adjusting our hours to 10 am-5pm Monday thru Saturday. We are practicing social distancing and keeping our store clean. But we are here to serve our community through this time. We will keep you updated as we keep an eye on the situation. We appreciate our loyal customers who have kept us in business for 122 years so far. We believe in our community and our ability to come together during this time. ***** Pagosa Mountain Sports Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020. In response to COVID-19, Pagosa Mountain Sports will be staying open our regular hours offering rentals and service but with a limited retail shopping experience. We will be allowing only one person at a time in the shop. We believe this will reduce opportunities for germs to spread. For rentals, please use our online rental reservation system at www.pagosamountainsports.com. We are also accepting phone and walk in rentals but reserving online helps us make sure equipment is sanitized and ready. Service will be by appointment only. Please text 970-507-7886 to set up an appointment. We will be doing our best to coordinate with customers to help provide positive recreation relief as best as we can. Please recreate responsibly. ***** The Methodist Thrift Store will remain open, however, they will not taking donations in an effort to keep employees safeguarded. ***** Queen Bee — Our retail space is closed until April. Thank you, Pagosa, for ordering online www.QueenBeeSkin.com. We are still filling orders every day. Gift cards can be purchased online for either products or services and we appreciate your support! Queenie and team ***** Walmart temporarily changed its hours and will be open 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice. ***** Stars CBD and Wellness Shop 150 Pagosa Street Downtown (970) 507-8714 Considering the COVID-19 situation, and in an effort to help minimize the impact on our community. Stars CBD and Wellness Shop has “contact free” online ordering / curbside pickup. Shop at www.starscbdshop.com Once items are added in cart, under fulfillment method click “Pick up in store”. Your order will be place in a secure location outside our store. Orders over $100 qualify for free shipping. Apply code starship at checkout. Store Pick Up and Walk-In Hours until further notice: Monday – Saturday: 10am-5pm. Sunday: 11am-4pm. Please contact us for phone consultations or for any information Phone: (970) 507-8714 Email: star@starscbdshop.com Restaurants Riff Raff Brewing — Both locations for Riff Raff Brewing are open for take-out and beer to go from 12pm – 9pm. Delivery service will start on Wednesday, March 18th with certain restrictions. We are offering a 10% discount on all to go orders and $10 off our stainless growler for beer to go. Visit — Both locations forare open for take-out and beer to go from 12pm – 9pm. Delivery service will start on Wednesday, March 18th with certain restrictions. We are offering a 10% discount on all to go orders and $10 off our stainless growler for beer to go. Visit www.riffraffbrewing.com for menu and contact information. ***** Pagosa Brewing Company and Grill — Dear Guests & Patrons, * Full menu for Carryout (food & beer – including our new pairing: Paddy’s Lager & Grilled Reuben Sandwiches!) * NEW – Online Ordering. https://pagosabrewing.com/eat/ * NEW – Curbside Pickup * NEW – Delivery Service! * Hours: 11a.m.-7p.m. Keep Calm & Carry On! ***** Mountain Pizza — Easy online ordering on our website www.mountainpizzataproom.com. If you would like curbside pickup when you arrive to pick up your online order, call us at (970) 264-7992. ***** The Lost Cajun in Pagosa Springs is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m offering pick up orders and curbside services for people who do not want to come in. Please specify whether you will be picking up curbside or if you will be coming in to pick up your order . Please be sure to give a name with all orders for to go and specify if you need extra sauces or utensils. Thank you for supporting us through this tough time. ***** Papa Murphy’s Pizza is still open normal business hours. ***** Meltdown on Main/ Specialty Grilled Cheese Truck. Will be open Friday – Sunday 11am till 7pm As always everything is served to go. Call your order in at 970-398-2332. Winter Menu Soups this weekend — Meltdown Chili, Chicken & Dumplings, Tomato Basil Bisque Specialty Sandwiches — Goouuda- Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms with Smoked Gouda Sourdough; Caprese – Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic Reduction on Country White; The MAC – Scharff Maxx MAC & Cheese topped w/ Whole Green Chili & Applewood Smoked Bacon on Country White; Meltdown – Triple Stacked with Mozzarella , Gouda, and Ghost Pepper Jack on Sourdough; Plain Grilled Cheese – Cheddar Jack or Swiss on Texas Toast ***** Rosie’s Pizzeria — Under direction by the State of Colorado dine in service is unavailable for 30 days. Starting March 18th our full menu of salads, pizza, knots, wings and sandwiches will be available for takeout. Food is our love language and we will continue to fill your bellies with delicious food! We’re grateful Pagosa for all your love and support for us and our AMAZING staff. You can find our menu online at Rosiesps.com and you can call in your orders to (970) 731-0420. We will be updating restaurant happenings often on our facebook page. ***** PS Chocolates — We are open! Tues – Saturday 11:30 – 5. Specials on Fudge, Hot Chocolate, & house made gourmet chocolate. ***** Mee Hmong Cuisine is doing take out and curbside delivery. Order online at meepagosa.com or call 970-264-5200. Full Menu. ***** Boss Hogg’s Restaurant – Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited menu, also selling whole USDA choice ribeye. Call 946-0293 for information. *****

The Junction Restaurant is open for take out orders, you can call your order in at 264-5729 or come in and place your order and browse in our gift shop while you wait. The Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thank you for your support. ***** Colorado Roadhouse: 970-507-4800. We will be offering our full service menu for curb side, pick-up, take out, and drive thru. We will be open starting at 11 a.m. and closing at 7ish. Please continue to check our website for our daily specials. Thank you for you continued support. ***** The Lift Coffee House will be open regular business hours (Monday-Thursday 6:30am-2pm & Friday-Sunday 6:30am-5pm). We will offer walk-up and pick up service only. Please check our Facebook page for updates. Thank you for your understanding and support. Feel free to call in your order at (970) 264-0653. Sincerely, The Lift. ***** Kip’s — We will be doing take out from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. through March 22nd. We will be closing for our spring cleaning and maintenance from March 23rd through April 2nd. We will reopen April 3rd at 11am again for to go orders until they allow full service dining again. ***** Los dos Charros Mexican Restaurant — We will be doing take out orders, curbside pick up uppon request and deliveries from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A $4 fee will be added to the delivery, and a minimum order of $20 please. ***** Boulder Coffee Cafe — We are still open everyday 6:30-3:00 in the drive thru window only. Dining area is closed. We do offer “call in to pick up.” We will be serving pastries, burritos, breakfast sandwiches, quiche and bagels for breakfast options and lunch sandwiches, signature soups, quesadillas and salads … as well as all our yummy hot and cold drinks. ***** Malt Shoppe is offering curbside service to our customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Located in the River Center. ***** Alley House Grille — Take out service is available. Call 970-264-0999. 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. ***** Higher Grounds — We are still open for take out coffee, food and pastries also offering curbside delivery. (970) 731-3666. ***** Smoken Moe’s will be open for take out only. Temporary hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wed-Sat. Please support our local businesses during this time. ***** Subway Pagosa’s stores want to let our customers know we are here for them as always….as long as we are allowed to be! We put our community and customers 1st through our service and actions as best we can. Subway locations will be open with regular hours of operation, for now, pending unforeseen changes. Subway and its employees will continue strict standards in precautionary measures with consistent sanitizing of all restaurant equipment, hand washing and gloved hands whenever handling food items in preparation for customers or daily operations. We will continue to serve you as you walk in our stores for pick up, call in, or online order for pick up only, no in restaurant sit downs for now. With two locations to serve you, feel free to call the downtown location 970-264-5131 on the corner of Lewis and 160 or the uptown location in front of City Market right behind Papa Murphys Pizza 970-731-7827. In addition order online through our robust Subway app. Go to the app store on your phone and download the Subway app and take advantage of deals and rewards exclusive to online ordering! Point, click, buy, walk in and your order is paid for and walk out the door! We look forward to serving you with a smile and continue to pray this will be a temporary adjustment for us all! ***** Shang Hai Restaurant — For the safety of our staff and the public we will be taking to go orders only. We will be open regular hours with the exception of our annual 2 week Spring Break. We will be closed from March 21st through April 6th. We will reopen on Tues, April 7th for to go orders only. To place orders please call 970-731-1688 during regular business hours. We will reopen the dining area when we get the ok from our state governor. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please stay safe and healthy everyone. I’m going to do my best to keep all my employees on their regular hours. Thank you everyone for your support. ***** 2 Chicks and a Hippie — We are taking every precaution possible to ensure public health and well-being of our customers, as well as our own employees. We want to continue to provide our community with excellent quality food during this time of isolation. We will continue to serve until asked to completely close our doors by San Juan Basin Health. We will deliver meals every hour on the hour and curbside pick up. We have a credit card machine that we can take outside or we can take cards over the phone. We will be offering family style menu and single serve menus. We will include breakfast, lunch and dinner items. – Family style breakfast include eggs, meat of choice, bread of choice, and potatoes. (Bring your own coffee container and we will fill it up!) – Burritos in bulk with sides of chili. – Regular Menu Lunch and dinner will include family style (feeds 4): – Chicken Alfredo. Roast beef and potatoes. – Assorted pork, beef and chicken tacos family style. Lunch menu items: – Chicken bacon ranch salad. – Salmon, pork or beef tacos – Lamb gyros – Hippie club sandwiches – Chicken salad wraps￼￼￼ We are also serving donuts daily during this time. Please call in your cinnamon rolls, sticky buns and donut orders the day before if possible. We can also bring breakfast lunch and dinner to you all at one time if you need food for the whole day.￼ Please call (970) 731-6020 or Facebook Messenger (after 2:00). ***** Pagosa Baking Company — Our priority is the health and safety our employees, customers, visitors and all members of our community. Our goal is to provide excellent food and customer service in a clean and safe environment, while serving our customers. Our staff relies on Pagosa Baking Company for their livelihood, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Unless we’re required to close due to an illness among us or an official order, we will remain open. Call in orders to 970-264-9348. We accept payment via credit card, and will deliver curbside. Our Take N Bake Chicken Pot Pies, Cookies, and Pies are all great options for folks staying home. You can also purchase our Green Chile and Gosar Ranch Sausages from our retail freezer. We wish you good health and peace during this uncertain time. ***** The Juice Goddess — We have received more information about the coming nation-wide events related to the COVID-19 virus and feel like it’s best for us to close so that we can help in the flattening of this curve. We WILL be open tomorrow, Monday March 16th in order to offer food and juice items at a discounted price and minimize produce waste. ***** Ramon’s will be open for pickup/takeout, Mon.-Sun., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., 731-3012. ***** Sushi Fusion is offering curbside to go orders and delivery services to the local community. Deliveries within 10 miles. Menu can be found on Sushi Fusion FB and Sushi Fusion Google pics. We are keeping the delivery fees to $5 per order plus driver gratuity. Minimum of $25 per order. Our phone number is (970) 507-3222 and if that’s busy they can text their order and a call back number to (316) 461-9613. Services Alpine Medical & Specialty Practices — With the recent State of Emergency declaration to combat COVID-19’s spread in Colorado, we remain dedicated to the health, safety and care of our patients and the community. At Alpine Medical & Specialty Practices we recognize the actions taken by the State are an important step to protect Coloradan’s and our community. We remain committed to providing quality health care, while minimizing the risk of others, through telehealth medical visits. We encourage our patients to contact us (970-507-3030) with any questions or concerns. Your health and safety remain our priority. What you should know: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is leading the State’s multi-agency crisis response. We encourage you and all of your family members to stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information through CDPHE’s website: colorado.gov/cdphe/ 2019-novel-coronavirus and the Center for Disease Control .

Coloradans should stay informed and take simple preventive actions. Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick. Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products. FEMA: Guidance for COVID-19 preparedness CDC: Getting your household ready for COVID-19 Be calm and prepared. ***** Seeds of Learning will be closed until further notice. Stay healthy!! ***** The UPS Store is open normal business hours, M-F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All normal services are available to the general public. As a USPS and UPS shipping site, we have been deemed an“Essential Service”. We do not expect any mandatory closures to affect us at this time. To help protect our customers and staff, we have removed some frequently-handled retail items from our counters. We will continue cleaning surfaces and common areas with disinfectant multiple times per day. For our mailbox customers, we ask that if you are feeling any common COVID-19 symptoms, remain home and call our store at 970.731.8771 to discuss how we can assist you. ***** At Your Disposal will not be suspending operations due to the coronavirus at this time.. We will be servicing our valued customers as scheduled. We do ask for the safety of our employees that your trash is contained and bagged including pet waste. ***** OK Nails is fully operating at normal business hours. We are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and technicians. We will ask everyone to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before being serviced and we can provide a face mask to our clients if necessary. We will perform more frequent wipe downs of our chairs and tables. As always we use single use pedicure liners and disposable nail kits and all of our nail tools are sterilized. You can reach us through facebook messenger or by calling us at 970-731-6644. Be safe and be kind to each other. ***** Pagosa Springs Barbershop will be closed this week 3/16 – 3/20 while we monitor the COViD 19 situation. At this time our openings will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. #communityfirst ***** Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County’s physical office will be closed to the public through March 27, but our staff will be operating remotely. Application packets for repair projects and 2021 new home partner families are available outside our office door at 703 San Juan St., #201. Please email Director@HabitatArchuleta.org with any questions or leave a phone message at (970) 640-2517 and we will get back with you as soon as possible. Thank you, stay safe and share your compassion. ***** CT’s Automotive, Inc. — Effective March 17, 2020 — Dear Customers, or, as we like to think of you, CT’s Automotive Family,

Amongst all the health concerns that are building within our community, we are writing to assure you of the importance we hold for your and our staff health and safety. This notice is to inform you that we are remaining OPEN and available at this time, while taking extra precautions to do our part in preventing the spread of this, and any viruses, bacteria and/or disease. Our normal office hours will remain Monday through Friday 8AM- 5:30PM (we use Saturdays for runnover, as needed).

CT’s Automotive has always had policies in place to encourage sick employees to stay home, wash hands according to CDC standards often and use of gloves, steering wheel covers, floor mats and seat mats as seen fit; yet, currently we are going beyond our standard practices to ensure a healthier environment for all. As we appreciate each and every one of you and always put our customers’ quality care first, we feel it is important for us to err on the side of caution and take these extra steps. Therefore, we are doing our best to eliminate one on one contact between staff and customers to a minimal and only as needed basis. Additionally, our mechanics will be required to wear gloves at all times, changing as necessary, as well as, adhering to stringent hand washing practices. We have posted up to date hand washing techniques at all our washing stations to ensure consistent and thorough washing is performed. Additionally, we will be disinfecting public areas with special attention to the office, waiting areas and bathrooms. We will be disinfecting all door knobs, handles, counters, phones and computer keyboards and mice, etc., as well as, vehicle keys, car doors, gear shift handles and steering wheels etc. We will be utilizing aerosol and non-aerosol disinfectants before and after working on each and every vehicle.

We encourage you to help the community by doing your part in keeping sanitary as best as possible. If you need car repairs done, and feel you may be ill or don’t wish to come out in public, please call the office (970) 264-1630 or text (970) 799-3995 (during our normal office areas will be the best response time. Messages received outside of office times may not be answered until next office hours), and we will make arrangements to either come pick your vehicle up (with return services available, also) or have you drop it off without coming into the office and just placing keys into the key drop at the office door.

As always, payments can be accepted by phone or by placing cash or check in envelop and deposited through the key drop in office door.

If we make arrangements to come pick up your vehicle, we ask that you have the keys either in the vehicle or in the vehicle’s driver door waiting for our driver, while you are inside your home, at your pre-arranged specified time to limit exposure and contact with our staff.

As we work through this difficult time, we will strive to be available in order to assist you with your vehicle needs. Keeping your vehicle running smoothly is important to its dependability, and we want to help your peace of mind in managing your vehicle’s health.

We will do our best through emails and social media posts to keep you posted on any changes, if need be. But from here on, stay healthy, be prepared and smart about your hygiene, and stock up on compassion. We are here to help you handle your automotive concerns. Take Care, Natalie Tom Activities Pagosa Massage — We have started taking appointments by phone if someone is wanting a chair massage. A full body massage is not out of the question. By appointment only.

We are offering semi private and 1 on 1 yoga sessions. The yoga studio is taped out so mats are 6’ apart, the max number of students is 6, bring your own mats/blankets/bolsters etc, wear warmer clothing as the doors will be open on both sides of the building for increase air circulation and the instructor will not be performing hands on assists. Again those classes can be made by appointment.

One of our reiki practitioners was trained in distant healing. She can perform healing energy work (balance, grounding, stress relief, etc) from afar. This person could be here in Pagosa or another state/country etc and is done over the phone.

*****

I’m Fused Glass Studio and Workshop is planing to stay open to small groups of people 10 or less.

*****

Liberty Theatre — As we continue to monitor the developments regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are committed to the health and safety of our customers and employees. Based on the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control to minimize unnecessary contact and exposure we will be closing our doors until further notice. We thank you for being a valued customer and entrusting us to provide movie entertainment to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with changes as they arise. On behalf of the Liberty Theatre, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. pagosamovies.com

*****

Aikido of the San Juans is changing to online training and gatherings effective today and through March 31, at which time we will re-evaluate. We are holding an online meeting with our students and parents March 17 at our regular class times. Following that, we will continue with digital trainings and gatherings to stay connected with our students.

*****

Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company – In accordance with the order made by Governor Jared Polis and the CDC, we are canceling or postponing all events at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company until further notice and are continuing to monitor and evaluate the Health and Safety regulations for Public Assembly. If you have tickets to an upcoming event during this time frame you will receive direct communication about rescheduling and ticketing. Please stay informed at pagosacenter.org and our Facebook page for further information. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Stay safe and healthy.

*****

Pagosa Peak Open School is postponing our Golden Age of Hollywood Gala and Fundraiser from May 2 to a TBD date in fall of 2020. All sponsorships will be honored towards this event, and we still anticipate an amazing evening will be had by all. Please stay tuned for dates and tickets.

Resort properties

The Overlook Hot Springs — We will be closed for early cleaning starting today Thursday 3/19 and hope to reopen by Friday 4/3. We will keep you updated.

*****

Healing Waters Resort & Spa — In an effort to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 to our community, Healing Waters has implemented the following operational changes through March 23, 2020 at which time we will reassess. Based on the CDC’s recommendation to eliminate social gathering of groups of 10 people or more, we are implementing the following:

Hot Springs Soaking Facilities: limited to annual and 6-month pass holders and lodging guests. To our punch-pass holders, we apologize … the decision to operate in this way for a temporary amount of time, was not made lightly. Remember our punch passes do not expire so be sure to hang on to yours!

Outdoor Hot Tub – restricted to three people or less

Indoor Hot Baths – restricted to three people or less

Swimming Pool – required to maintain six feet of distance from other guests

Dressing Rooms/Restrooms – Limited to pass holders. Hotel guests are instructed to use the bathroom and shower facilities in their rooms.

Healing Waters Massage Center: Temporarily closed

Water Exercise Classes: Temporarily on hold

Swim Lessons: Temporarily canceled

Sanitation and Cleanliness: We remain vigilant in our sanitizing and cleaning routines with more frequent cleaning of high-use areas, rooms, and common areas. We will continue to implement these procedures for the safety and health of our guests and staff.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update changes to these temporary policies, as we are able. Please check our website, Facebook and Instagram pages as well as this column provided by the Pagosa Sun for updates and any changes in hours of operation. 264-5910 • 317 Hot Springs Blvd. • www.pshotsprings.com • Open 8am – 10pm daily

*****

The Springs Resort & Spa: Based on the most recent guidance from local health officials, the State of Colorado and the CDC, The Springs Resort & Spa will suspend Bath House operations in an effort to protect the well-being of our guests, staff, and community. The Bath House will be closed until April 6th. It is a fluid situation and we will keep you updated on Springs Resort & Spa operations accordingly.

Making difficult but necessary decisions today, will help our community come through this faster and stronger tomorrow.

We are mindful of the individual and communal responsibility we have in containing and protecting against COVID-19. We encourage all of our guests and colleagues to focus on what is most important – the health of the individual and our broader community.

In the meantime, we hope you will continue to connect with us online and on social media. We strive to bring you Springs inspired wellness recommendations.

We feel hopeful that we will come through this stronger together.

Please visit our facebook page for updated information.

*****

Ski area

• Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas will be suspending their operations beginning today, Sunday March 15, until further notice. We know that this action will cause disappointment and inconvenience for many visitors and residents, but it is made with the best interests of our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate in mind. The Governor of Colorado has issued an executive order directing this suspension of operations. He has done so in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and local public health authorities and out of concern for the capacity of local health providers. Please be patient during this time as Wolf Creek will be receiving a high volume of calls and inquiries.

Government

• Attention Due to the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Archuleta County offices are not accepting walk-in visitors. Please call the department you’d like to meet with to schedule a phone appointment.

Assessor’s office, 264-8310, assessor@archuletacounty.org

Clerk & Recorder’s office, 264-8350, www.govotecolorado.gov, www.mydmv.colorado.gov

Treasurer’s office, 264-8325, option #1, treasurer@archuletacounty.org, archuletatax.com

Please use 24-hour voter surveillance drop box for payments or visit the Archuleta County website at www.archuletacounty.org

We apologize for this inconvenience.

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s administrative offices are currently closed to the public indefinitely. Your normal water and wastewater service will continue, without interruption.. You may still reach us by phone. To pay with cash or check, please place your payment in an envelope with your account number on it and distinguish it between fill station and utility payment and place it in the lockbox located outside of the gates of the PAWSD driveway (the PAWSD brick sign.) It will be checked each morning, and payments posted by noon each day, so please plan accordingly.

Schools, child care and school activities

• Archuleta School District initiates food distribution plan for this week’s school closure. Starting Tuesday, March 17, and running through Friday, March 20, Archuleta Schools’ Food Service Department will prepare breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 years and younger. Meals will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at each school. In addition, meals will be delivered by the transportation department to the regularly scheduled bus stops during the morning routes. http://edl.io/n1188351

• Archuleta School District schools will be in session on Monday. Will close on Tuesday. We have made the decision to begin distance learning for our students on Tuesday, March 17. We plan to be in session tomorrow, Monday, March 16, operating on our regular schedule. The week of March 23 – is our normal spring break and schools will be closed. We will notify parents at the end of spring break, what next steps will be, based on the assets and needs of the community and directives from state agencies.

• Pagosa Peak Open School – In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, we will close school beginning Monday, March 16, through spring break. We will begin remote learning programming on Tuesday, March 17. You may notice that this closure is one day earlier than other schools in the district. The shift from our project-based learning model to remote learning will be a big one for our staff, students, and families. PPOS staff will be using Monday to engage in professional development related to remote learning in order to give our students the most effective, engaging curriculum we can during this time. Our first packet of remote learning will be available for pick-up at the school Tuesday morning, March 18 from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. These resources will also be available digitally for families who would prefer to access them online.

• Our Savior Lutheran School will be closed immediately for the week of March 16 and the following week (spring break) at the recommendation of San Juan Basin Public Health. The public schools are having optional school tomorrow, but we have decided to not follow suit and close immediately. An assessment will be made during the end of spring break week as to whether or not to return to classes. Pastor Packer and Annette McInnis are sending an email out as well with this and more information, please check your emails. We appreciate your patience with us during this unprecedented time.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 17. chsaanow.com

• All in-person, educational Extension programs for Archuleta County have been canceled through April 10th and is possibly extended in the near future. This includes programs conducted by our volunteers in the name of Extension and also 4-H club meetings. 4-H leaders should be receiving more information in the next couple of days, once the Colorado State 4-H Office has provided us with 4-H specific information.

Meals and food pantries

• Loaves and Fishes will continue to offer meals to the community on Thursdays as takeout only. There will be no sit down service as the hall will be closed. Guests should come to the front doors of the Parish Hall on Lewis Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick up meals to go. This practice will continue until further notice.

• Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – The Pagosa Senior Center has taken a pro-active step and as of Monday, March 16, 2020, we are temporarily closing the congregate dining room due to coronavirus (Covid-19) virus. Although there are no confirmed cases in Archuleta County, our clients are the most at risk for the virus. In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• The Community United Methodist Church food pantry will remain open.

Churches

• The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church: We have been advised to cancel all church services and other activities at our church for the next two weeks…March 15 and March 22nd. We will reassess the situation after Sunday March 22nd.

• Pagosa UU Fellowship cancelled Sunday Service and all meetings at the Fellowship.

• Pagosa Bible Church will be closed for services and meetings. You can view our Sunday service online at www.pagosabiblechurch.org or on our Facebook page.

Public facilities

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library – The Library Board has made the decision to close the Ruby Sisson Library starting Tuesday, March 17 at noon. All library programs, classes, meeting room reservations, events and outreach, were cancelled last Friday. We will be closed through Sunday, April 5. In the next couple of days, Library staff will determine ways to serve you best in these uncertain times. We encourage you to watch our Library website, Facebook page and e-newsletter for content we’ll be sharing. We are determining details for the ability in providing curbside pickup of hold items or replenishing items. We will have staff answering the phone between 9 am-1 pm Monday through Friday. If you have questions, please contact the library at 970-264-2209 or email the library, ruby@pagosalibrary.org.

Though our physical location will be closed, Wi-Fi will be available 24/7 in the Library’s parking lot. We also have a variety of materials available to you digitally. Naming just a few, you can download e-books and e-audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources, simply go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

We are asking that you keep all materials that you have checked out instead of returning them to the library or the uptown dropbox. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fees. We will increase the number of items that you can have checked out during this closure.

• The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership greenhouses in Centennial Park are closed to the public indefinitely.

Other activities

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Pagosa Springs Rotary Club meetings have been cancelled at Pagosa Brewing for at least 30 days. Gov. Jared Polis late today suspended dine-in services at all restaurants and bars in the state for the next 30 days, an order that could be renewed in a month. Takeout and delivery will be permitted under the order.

• Chamber’s Business After Hours at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, March 18

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

• Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership has postponed/canceled the Environmental Film Festival until further notice.

Add your announcement

To our valued Pagosa Springs restaurants, retail stores and businesses open to the general public,

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Pagosa Springs SUN offers our support to you.

Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you.

This will be offered to local businesses through April 9 and will be reevaluated at that time.

If you have any questions, please contact Shari Pierce at shari@pagosasun.com.

Follow these topics: News