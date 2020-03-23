Business announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering, updated Monday, March 23, 6:25 p.m.

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area business are making working to better serve you. Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you. The following are announcements from local businesses:

Restaurants

• Riff Raff Brewing — Both locations for Riff Raff Brewing are open for take-out and beer to go from 12pm – 9pm. Delivery service will start on Wednesday, March 18th with certain restrictions. We are offering a 10% discount on all to go orders and $10 off our stainless growler for beer to go. Visit www.riffraffbrewing.com for menu and contact information. • Pagosa Brewing Company and Grill — Dear Guests & Patrons, * Full menu for Carryout (food & beer – including our new pairing: Paddy’s Lager & Grilled Reuben Sandwiches!) * NEW – Online Ordering. https://pagosabrewing.com/eat/ * NEW – Curbside Pickup * NEW – Delivery Service! * Hours: 11a.m.-7p.m. Keep Calm & Carry On! • Mountain Pizza — Easy online ordering on our website www.mountainpizzataproom.com. If you would like curbside pickup when you arrive to pick up your online order, call us at (970) 264-7992. • Alley House Grille — Take out service is available. Call 970-264-0999. 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. • The Lost Cajun in Pagosa Springs is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m offering pick up orders and curbside services for people who do not want to come in. Please specify whether you will be picking up curbside or if you will be coming in to pick up your order . Please be sure to give a name with all orders for to go and specify if you need extra sauces or utensils. Thank you for supporting us through this tough time. • The Buck Stop Market & Eatery is open for all our fresh retail meat and seafood in the market. AND our Full menu for take out and curbside delivery. Hours are Mon-Sat 11am – 7pm. • Boss Hogg’s Restaurant – Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited menu, also selling whole USDA choice ribeye. Call 946-0293 for information. • Pagosa Baking Company — Our priority is the health and safety our employees, customers, visitors and all members of our community. Our goal is to provide excellent food and customer service in a clean and safe environment, while serving our customers. Our staff relies on Pagosa Baking Company for their livelihood, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Unless we’re required to close due to an illness among us or an official order, we will remain open. Call in orders to 970-264-9348. We accept payment via credit card, and will deliver curbside. Our Take N Bake Chicken Pot Pies, Cookies, and Pies are all great options for folks staying home. You can also purchase our Green Chile and Gosar Ranch Sausages from our retail freezer. We wish you good health and peace during this uncertain time. • The Juice Goddess — We have received more information about the coming nation-wide events related to the COVID-19 virus and feel like it’s best for us to close so that we can help in the flattening of this curve. • Papa Murphy’s Pizza is still open normal business hours. • Rosie’s Pizzeria — Rosie’s DELIVERS every night from 4-8 PM. 4 mile radius. $35 minimum order with a $5 delivery fee. Beer and Wine are now available with carryout orders and delivery. Closed on Tuesday. Menu available @ www.Rosiesps.com. Call 970-731-0420. • PS Chocolates — We are closed. • Kip’s — We will be doing take out from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. through March 22nd. We will be closing for our spring cleaning and maintenance from March 23rd through April 2nd. We will reopen April 3rd at 11am again for to go orders until they allow full service dining again. • Smoken Moe’s — Temporary hours will be 11-6, Wed-Sat, Take-out and curbside. Please support our local businesses during this time. • McDonald’s restaurant located in Pagosa Springs is offering a FREE combo meal to first responders and hospital employees with an official I.D. in the Drive-Thru from now until March 31, 2020: Due to the heightened concern regarding the spread of COVID-19, Brett Bronson – local owner/operator of these McDonald’s locations – would like to honor and give a special ‘thank you’ to all the men and women who put their own lives on the line every day and are serving those affected by this global pandemic. Requirements for redemption of this offer: One per customer, must be present with I.D. to redeem. • Sage is open Tuesday-Saturday 11:00-3:00 or until sold out. We are open for takeout only. Call 979-264-3227 to place your order. If we don’t answer, we are busy helping customers at the window. Try calling again or come by and place your order at the window under the tent. Thank you for supporting small businesses and keeping them going during this tough time. • Cafe Colorado —9 to 12, breakfast and lunch, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Check facebook for daily specials. • Meltdown on Main/ Specialty Grilled Cheese Truck. Will be open Friday – Sunday 11am till 7pm As always everything is served to go. Call your order in at 970-398-2332. Winter Menu Soups this weekend — Meltdown Chili, Chicken & Dumplings, Tomato Basil Bisque Specialty Sandwiches — Goouuda- Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms with Smoked Gouda Sourdough; Caprese – Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Balsamic Reduction on Country White; The MAC – Scharff Maxx MAC & Cheese topped w/ Whole Green Chili & Applewood Smoked Bacon on Country White; Meltdown – Triple Stacked with Mozzarella , Gouda, and Ghost Pepper Jack on Sourdough; Plain Grilled Cheese – Cheddar Jack or Swiss on Texas Toast • Mee Hmong Cuisine is doing take out and curbside delivery. Order online at meepagosa.com or call 970-264-5200. Full Menu. • The Junction Restaurant is open for take out orders, you can call your order in at 264-5729 or come in and place your order and browse in our gift shop while you wait. The Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thank you for your support. • Colorado Roadhouse: 970-507-4800. We will be offering our full service menu for curb side, pick-up, take out, and drive thru. We will be open starting at 11 a.m. and closing at 7ish. Please continue to check our website for our daily specials. Thank you for you continued support. • The Lift Coffee House will be open regular business hours (Monday-Thursday 6:30am-2pm & Friday-Sunday 6:30am-5pm). We will offer walk-up and pick up service only. Please check our Facebook page for updates. Thank you for your understanding and support. Feel free to call in your order at (970) 264-0653. Sincerely, The Lift. • Los dos Charros Mexican Restaurant — We will be doing take out orders, curbside pick up uppon request and deliveries from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A $4 fee will be added to the delivery, and a minimum order of $20 please. • Boulder Coffee Cafe — We are still open everyday 6:30-3:00 in the drive thru window only. Dining area is closed. We do offer “call in to pick up.” We will be serving pastries, burritos, breakfast sandwiches, quiche and bagels for breakfast options and lunch sandwiches, signature soups, quesadillas and salads … as well as all our yummy hot and cold drinks. • Malt Shoppe is offering curbside service to our customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Located in the River Center. • The Break Room Brewing Company is currently open from 12pm – 10:30pm offering our full menu for take-out and delivery orders (up until 9pm), including liquor, alcohol, and wine. A full menu can be found on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Westernslopebreakroom/. Call (970) 731-0566 to place your order! • Higher Grounds — We are still open for take out coffee, food and pastries also offering curbside delivery. (970) 731-3666. • Subway Pagosa’s stores want to let our customers know we are here for them as always….as long as we are allowed to be! Subway locations will be open with regular hours of operation, for now, pending unforeseen changes. We will continue to serve you as you walk in our stores for pick up, call in, or online order for pick up only, no in restaurant sit downs for now. With two locations to serve you, feel free to call the downtown location 970-264-5131 on the corner of Lewis and 160 or the uptown location in front of City Market right behind Papa Murphys Pizza 970-731-7827. In addition order online through our robust Subway app. Go to the app store on your phone and download the Subway app and take advantage of deals and rewards exclusive to online ordering! We look forward to serving you with a smile and continue to pray this will be a temporary adjustment for us all! • Shang Hai Restaurant — For the safety of our staff and the public we will be taking to go orders only. We will be open regular hours with the exception of our annual 2 week Spring Break. We will be closed from March 21st through April 6th. We will reopen on Tues, April 7th for to go orders only. To place orders please call 970-731-1688 during regular business hours. We will reopen the dining area when we get the ok from our state governor. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please stay safe and healthy everyone. I’m going to do my best to keep all my employees on their regular hours. Thank you everyone for your support. • 2 Chicks and a Hippie — We are taking every precaution possible to ensure public health and well-being of our customers, as well as our own employees. We want to continue to provide our community with excellent quality food during this time of isolation. We will continue to serve until asked to completely close our doors by San Juan Basin Health. We will deliver meals every hour on the hour and curbside pick up. We have a credit card machine that we can take outside or we can take cards over the phone. We will be offering family style menu and single serve menus. We will include breakfast, lunch and dinner items. – Family style breakfast include eggs, meat of choice, bread of choice, and potatoes. (Bring your own coffee container and we will fill it up!) – Burritos in bulk with sides of chili. – Regular Menu Lunch and dinner will include family style (feeds 4): – Chicken Alfredo. Roast beef and potatoes. – Assorted pork, beef and chicken tacos family style. Lunch menu items: – Chicken bacon ranch salad. – Salmon, pork or beef tacos – Lamb gyros – Hippie club sandwiches – Chicken salad wraps￼￼￼ We are also serving donuts daily during this time. Please call in your cinnamon rolls, sticky buns and donut orders the day before if possible. We can also bring breakfast lunch and dinner to you all at one time if you need food for the whole day.￼ Please call (970) 731-6020 or Facebook Messenger (after 2:00). • Ramon’s will be open for pickup/takeout, Mon.-Sun., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., 731-3012. • Sushi Fusion is offering curbside to go orders and delivery services to the local community. Deliveries within 10 miles. Menu can be found on Sushi Fusion FB and Sushi Fusion Google pics. We are keeping the delivery fees to $5 per order plus driver gratuity. Minimum of $25 per order. Our phone number is (970) 507-3222 and if that’s busy they can text their order and a call back number to (316) 461-9613. • Thai Pagosa — Open for curbside or to go, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call (970) 507-8564.

Retail

• Terry’s Ace Hardware and Home Supply is committed to providing for the needs of individuals and businesses in the Pagosa community. We highly encourage our customers to take advantage of online shopping, with in-store pickup option available through AceHardware.com . All in-store pick-up purchases will be delivered to you curbside! Simply select Terry’s Ace as your preferred store before shopping. Select your products, pay online, and pick up at our store in the designated west side parking. Please call us at 970-731-4022 when you have arrived for pick-up. Normal operating hours at this time. Your friends at Terry’s, Pagosa’s Homeplace.

• At Homespun Comforts, we believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. We accomplish this by keeping hot tubs and spas safe and sanitary. Using your hot tub should not be stressful, quite the opposite. Spa’s promote healthy cardiovascular systems, a more peaceful and restful sleep, lowering blood pressure and lessens anxiety – all things we need most now. Procedures at Homespun have always stressed cleanliness but more so even now. We have altered our staff’s schedules to minimize social interaction at the store and we have implemented more aggressive cleaning procedures. In the field our team is equipped with several layers of disinfecting tools and procedures and have been reeducated in our and the CDC expectations for Hot tub service and maintenance. Our retail store remains open at this time and to better serve our community members with underlying health conditions, Homespun will provide limited delivery service or curbside pick-up for spa chemicals and hot tub incidentals to assist you in maintaining a healthy spa, during this COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any concerns regarding water quality and proper sanitation, please reach out to us and a CPO Certified staff member will be more than happy to guide you. (970) 946-4673 homespuncomforts@live.com

• Pagosa Therapeutics: Pagosa Therapeutics dispensary is OPEN DAILY from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a full stock of infused products for every need. Our staff is following CDC and state guidelines to ensure a clean and safe environment for all. Furthermore, save time by visiting our online menu at www.pagostherapeutics.com We appreciate your support and business! Together we’ll get through this.

• Green House: The Green House dispensary is OPEN and spreading good vibes daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Our checkout stations are conveniently separated to allow adequate social distancing. We are also actively following CDC standards to ensure a clean and safe environment for customers and employees alike. Visit us online at www.TheGreenHouseColorado.com for our current menu and specials. We appreciate your support and business and look forward to better daze! – Your Friends at the Green House.

• Humane Society Thrift Store — Our thrift store will continue to stay closed until further notice and our shelter is operating with limited public access, but our job at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs has not stopped. The animals in our current and future care depend on our ability to provide shelter, food, medical care, and companionship every day.

• Walmart temporarily changed its hours and will be open 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. until further notice. Tuesday morning, 6-7 a.m. Walmart will be open for seniors only shopping, pharmacy will be open.

• Lantern Dancer – After much consideration, and to keep our staff and customers safe during this Covid-19 pandemic, I have decided to temporarily close our brick and mortar store in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, March 24. We believe for the safety and health of all in our community, it is best to close our store and to stay home. Our online store, LanternDancer.com will remain up and running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You may call in order at 970-264-6446 our store landline. You may also call Leanne Goebel, our store manager at 970-903-5272 or myself, Doris Green at 970-264-6904. Purchases can be made via our website and shopping cart. Your Square rewards are available, but must be manually added to your sale at this time. Our current plan is to re-open our storefront on May 1, 2020, barring any unforeseen mandates concerning the virus. If you have items on layaway, they have been stored in our safe and we encourage you to make payments with Leanne. Any and all purchases will help us weather this very difficult time. Additionally, any repair items you have left with us that are in process, we will let you know when they return and will ship them to you or make arrangements for pick up, if possible. We appreciate your continued patronage and look forward to seeing you in the future at our store. Sincerely, Doris Green, owner Leanne Goebel, manager

• Happy Trails Ladies Boutique — We are open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5:30pm! We are staying well informed & following the CDC and State CoronaVirus guidelines in our store. We are praying and very hopeful that our community and our country will get passed this situation that is affecting the lives of so many. We are receiving new Spring and Summer fashions daily along with jewelry and handbags and all the new bright & fun colors will surely put a smile on your face! A little Retail Therapy would most definitely help all of us as we deal with this current situation. We have Gift Certificates that can be purchased over the phone & shipping is always available. Let’s all work together and stay positive and help each other out. Thank you to all of our customers that have so generously supported our business for 27+ years. 454 Pagosa Street, located in historic downtown, (970) 264-4260.

• Goodman’s Department Store — We are adjusting our hours to 10 am-5pm Monday thru Saturday. We are practicing social distancing and keeping our store clean. But we are here to serve our community through this time. We will keep you updated as we keep an eye on the situation. We appreciate our loyal customers who have kept us in business for 122 years so far. We believe in our community and our ability to come together during this time.

• Pagosa Mountain Sports will be staying open our regular hours offering full rentals and service but with a limited retail shopping experience. We will be allowing only one person at a time in the shop. We believe this will reduce opportunities for germs to spread. For rentals, please use our Winter and Summer online rental reservation system. We are also accepting phone and walk in rentals but reserving online helps us make sure equipment is sanitized and ready. Service will be by appointment only. Please call or text 970-507-7886 to set up an appointment. We are also offering FREE pick-up and delivery on all local Service! Pagosa Mountain Sports appreciates everyone’s continued business and patience during these trying times. With the rapidly changing situation, we will be constantly revisiting this policy. Check back!

• Colorado Christmas Shoppe — I will be closed until May 1, 2020. Thank You, Bonnie

• At The Choke Cherry Tree we will be making these changes: Connecting family and community through food and culture means we are still open daily but adjusting our hours to 10-4 along with implementing social distancing techniques. We welcome healthy in-store shoppers and ask that you be patient with us while we wipe down common surfaces in between guests and use hand sanitizer that is available before sampling with employee assistance. Everyone can take advantage of online ordering with option to ship or pick up, call in orders with pick up, curb side pick up or delivery arrangements are also welcome. Also in development is in-home Chocolate Experience kits with virtual instruction to make your home time quality time! Contact us if you are interested or have any questions. 56 Talisman Dr. 8C, (970) 731-4951, www.thechokecherrytree.com.

• Bookends temporary hours — Monday-Tuesday 11am-1pm; Wednesday-Saturday 11am-3pm; Closed Sunday. Contact us on Facebook, email info@shopbookends.com or call (970) 251-1293 to arrange curbside pickup, special orders or any other Bookends questions you have for us. Thank you all for being so kind during this difficult time. Your friends at Bookends, Scott & Mel

• Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

• The Methodist Thrift Store will remain open, however, they will not taking donations in an effort to keep employees safeguarded.

• Antiques on Main will be closed until further notice. Thanks for your support.

• Queen Bee — Our retail space is closed until April. Thank you, Pagosa, for ordering online www.QueenBeeSkin.com. We are still filling orders every day. Gift cards can be purchased online for either products or services and we appreciate your support! Queenie and team

• Stars CBD and Wellness Shop 150 Pagosa Street Downtown (970) 507-8714 Considering the COVID-19 situation, and in an effort to help minimize the impact on our community. Stars CBD and Wellness Shop has “contact free” online ordering / curbside pickup. Shop at www.starscbdshop.com Once items are added in cart, under fulfillment method click “Pick up in store”. Your order will be place in a secure location outside our store. Orders over $100 qualify for free shipping. Apply code starship at checkout. Store Pick Up and Walk-In Hours until further notice: Monday – Saturday: 10am-5pm. Sunday: 11am-4pm. Please contact us for phone consultations or for any information Phone: (970) 507-8714 Email: star@starscbdshop.com

Meals and food pantries

• Loaves and Fishes will continue to offer meals to the community on Thursdays as takeout only. There will be no sit down service as the hall will be closed. Guests should come to the front doors of the Parish Hall on Lewis Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick up meals to go. This practice will continue until further notice.

• Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167.

• Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

• The Community United Methodist Church food pantry will remain open.

Resort properties

• The Overlook Hot Springs — We will be closed for early cleaning starting today Thursday 3/19 and hope to reopen by Friday 4/3. We will keep you updated.

• Healing Waters Resort & Spa — We continue to monitor and adhere to decisions from government authorities as they are made. Our prayers are that the decisions we make now will help to deter the spread and impact of COVID-19 within our community. We remain open and welcome guests who need lodging. All of our rooms have individual access directly from the outside – no shared hallways.

We plan to reassess the situation on April 6th at which time we will determine if these policies should be extended based on what we are hearing from our government authorities.

Outdoor Swimming Pool & Hot Tub CLOSED to the Public and All Passholders. OPEN to LODGING GUESTS ONLY — As the situation shifts, we will make everyone aware of changes through our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages. The following policies are still being implemented:

-The outdoor hot tub is restricted to 3 people or less.

-The outdoor swimming pool will allow for more people, but we require guests to keep a distance of 6 feet from each other.

– Dressing room facilities are closed – all hotel guests will need to use the bathroom and shower facilities in their motel room.

-If you have symptoms, have traveled to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak in the last 14 days, or are of one of the higher risk categories, we ask that you stay home during this time.

Indoor Hot Baths Closed for Maintenance beginning Friday, March 20, 2020 — We have made the decision to close our indoor hot baths to begin performing annual maintenance early. The outdoor pool and hot tub will remain open only to our lodging guests, except for regularly scheduled cleaning times.

Healing Waters Massage Center: Temporarily closed

Water Exercise Classes: Temporarily on hold

Swim Lessons: Temporarily canceled

Sanitation and Cleanliness:

Here are some of the measures we are currently taking and will continue to take:

 High-use areas are being cleaned more often, especially areas with high contact such as desks, doorknobs, relaxation tables, etc…

 Rooms are being sanitized and disinfected well beyond our normal rigorous sanitation practices to provide the safest and most comfortable environment possible for guests.

 All employees are regularly wiping down their working areas and the spaces around them with Clorox wipes.

We continue to bring the following prevention guidelines to the attention of our guests and staff: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

 Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth

 Social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others

Please know that we will continue to do all that we can to proactively maintain a healthy environment for your time of relaxation with us.

Thank you,

Healing Waters Resort & Spa

• The Springs Resort & Spa: As we continue to focus on the health and safety of our entire community The Springs Resort and Spa has made the decision to temporarily close the resort on March 22, with plans to reopen on April 7th, circumstances permitting. We want to ensure our current and traveling guests have adequate time to make safe adjustments to their travel plans and are committed to connecting with all current and upcoming guests to assist you with these changes and in rescheduling your visits or offering a full refund – whatever your preference. We’ve remained in regular communication with healthcare officials and believe this is the safest decision for our guests, employees and community as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters.

Making difficult but necessary decisions today, will help our community come through this faster and stronger tomorrow.

Our focus now will be doing everything we can to support our guests and employees during this difficult time. We are mindful of the individual and communal responsibility we have in containing and protecting against COVID-19. We encourage all of our guests and colleagues to focus on what is most important – the health of the individual and our broader community.

We look forward to welcoming you back to The Springs Resort and Spa in the near future. In the meantime, look for updates from us online and on social media.

Services

• Piedra Automotive is fully staffed and open for business! We are taking all CDC recommended measures to keep employees and customers healthy and safe. During this time we are partnering with Synchrony Bank and offering zero percent financing on any repair over $199.00 for 6 months with approval of credit. Give us a call at 970-731-3335 with questions or to schedule an appointment today!

• Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy would like to let the community know that we are currently open and treating patients as usual. We would like to assure you that we are following current CDC guidelines for cleanliness. For more information please check the COVID-19 link on our webpage www.rockymountainpt.com and/or follow us on Facebook at Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy & Sports Injury Center, Inc.

• Humane Society Shelter and Thrift Store

To all our wonderful supporters and animal lovers:

With the current COVID-19 challenges our community faces, we are moving proactively to develop and implement emergency plans and procedures to ensure that our shelter animals will be well cared for in the coming weeks.

Our thrift store will continue to stay closed until further notice and our shelter is operating with limited public access, but our job at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs has not stopped. The animals in our current and future care depend on our ability to provide shelter, food, medical care, and companionship every day.

We anticipate that the number of stray or abandoned animals needing a safe haven could at some point surpass our capacity at the shelter. That’s why we are being proactive now in recruiting emergency foster homes to temporarily provide the care and attention our homeless dogs and cats need. As a foster parent all you will need to provide is shelter, some companionship, and the TLC needed by these wonderful animals. HSPS will provide food and any needed veterinary care for each animal.

If you are interested in learning more about how to become an emergency foster home, please contact the HSPS shelter at 970-731-4771 or by email at shelteroffice@humanesociety.biz.

We sincerely hope the need doesn’t arise, but if it does, life will be so much better for our amazing animals if emergency foster homes are ready to provide the temporary care they need while we work to find their forever homes.

We hope we can count on your support.

Dr. Leo’s Chiropractic — would like to let the community know that we are OPEN, Mon,Tue,Wed,Fri 9- 4 and treating patients as usual. We would like to assure you that we are following current CDC guidelines for cleanliness. As all of us work to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19 on our community, Dr Leo and staff want to let you know that your health and safety is our priority. We will only have one patient in the office at a time and will disinfect after each patient leaves. Please call our office to schedule if you are needing a adjustment (970) 731-9902 . *Please Stay home if you’re sick, or are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, so we can continue to keep our office clean for our staff and patients. Thank you .

• Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District — Based on guidance from our local health department and the Centers for Disease Control for combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have temporarily closed the District’s customer service lobby to the public. PLEASE TAKE NOTE THAT YOUR NORMAL WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE WILL

CONTINUE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION. We are still available by phone (970)731-2691 Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.

• Let ‘Er Rip Alterations is open weekdays for mending, repairs, and alterations. To keep our work space as clean as possible we will meet customers at the doorstep. Please keep in mind that we cannot do fittings at this time. Please call (970) 799-0833 if you have any questions. Thank you Pagosa Springs! We are so very grateful to all of our customers!

• American Family Insurance — UPDATED HOURS. The Thomas Agency is open Monday thru Friday from 0830-1200.

If you have an urgent request after hours contact: Customer Service: 1(800) 347 0008. AmFam Claims: 1(800)374 1111. We have a drop box on the North side of the building for payments. We can do most business via phone and email! Lthomas@amfam.com, SOBRIANT@amfam.com, lthomas@amfam.com. 970-731-3777. Thank you and stay safe. Lisa Thomas

• Ruby Sisson Memorial Library — Library closed but many services available online, by email and at our front entrance. The Ruby Sisson Memorial Library will be closed until Sunday April 5 – and probably longer, depending on the severity of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Even during these difficult times, though, there are many ways you can continue to use our resources via our website at pagosalibrary.org, and with email or phone requests for materials:

You can access the catalog from our website to view your account, renew materials and place holds.

Because of our suspension of courier service between Colorado libraries, you are able to place holds only on our library’s items at this time. All the new books and CDs in this column qualify, as they are in our collection.

For the time being, pickup at the library’s front entrance is available Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. To arrange a time for a pickup of items on hold or new items you’d like to enjoy, email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org or phone us at 970-264-2209 with your requests, be they books, DVDs or CDs. We will check them out to your account and bring them outside at the designated time in a plastic bag. After seeing your library card or other ID though your closed car window, we will set the bag down by your car and go back inside the library. We’ll give you a warm smile, of course, and probably also a friendly wave – but no physical contact for safety’s sake to keep exposure and contact at a minimum between us all.

No drop-offs, please. We’re asking you to keep all materials that you have checked out until this crisis is over instead of returning them to the library or to the uptown dropbox, again to keep exposure and contact at a minimum between us all. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fees. Also, we will double the number of items that you can check out during this closure.

Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download e-books and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To see them all, go to our website at pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

As always, you can access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot – with your windows and doors closed, please.

If you do not want to leave your home to pick up an item via our front-entrance service, you may want to save this column if you are interested in any of the items below for the future.

This situation is quickly evolving, and you can stay up-to-date with what we’re doing through our website or our Facebook page. Or you can talk to our staff by phone from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekdays if you have questions. In the meantime, stay safe by following all the advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at their website at www.cdc.gov.

“It is with a heavy heart that we made the decision to close,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “Traditionally libraries have always been a place of refuge and comfort in times of emergency. But, as we all know, this is a highly unusual situation, and the health and safety of our patrons and our community must be our top priority.”

• Alpine Medical & Specialty Practices — With the recent State of Emergency declaration to combat COVID-19’s spread in Colorado, we remain dedicated to the health, safety and care of our patients and the community. At Alpine Medical & Specialty Practices we recognize the actions taken by the State are an important step to protect Coloradan’s and our community. We remain committed to providing quality health care, while minimizing the risk of others, through telehealth medical visits. We encourage our patients to contact us (970-507-3030) with any questions or concerns. Your health and safety remain our priority.

What you should know: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is leading the State’s multi-agency crisis response. We encourage you and all of your family members to stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information through CDPHE’s website: colorado.gov/cdphe/ 2019-novel-coronavirus and the Center for Disease Control . Coloradans should stay informed and take simple preventive actions.

Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Be calm and prepared.

• Seeds of Learning will be closed until further notice. Stay healthy!!

• The UPS Store is open normal business hours, M-F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. All normal services are available to the general public. As a USPS and UPS shipping site, we have been deemed an “Essential Service”. We do not expect any mandatory closures to affect us at this time. To help protect our customers and staff, we have removed some frequently-handled retail items from our counters. We will continue cleaning surfaces and common areas with disinfectant multiple times per day. For our mailbox customers, we ask that if you are feeling any common COVID-19 symptoms, remain home and call our store at (970) 731-8771 to discuss how we can assist you.

• Extension office in Archuleta County. CSU is mandating that all face to face programing be cancelled until May 17th. We will be scheduling appointments by phone if necessary, but no face to face interactions will take place. Thanks for you patience and understanding during this trying time.

• At Your Disposal will not be suspending operations due to the coronavirus at this time. We will be servicing our valued customers as scheduled. We do ask for the safety of our employees that your trash is contained and bagged including pet waste.

• OK Nails will be closed until further notice from the order of the Governer.

• Pagosa Springs Barbershop will be closed this week 3/16 – 3/20 while we monitor the COViD 19 situation. At this time our openings will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. #communityfirst

• Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County’s physical office will be closed to the public through March 27, but our staff will be operating remotely. Application packets for repair projects and 2021 new home partner families are available outside our office door at 703 San Juan St., #201. Please email Director@HabitatArchuleta.org with any questions or leave a phone message at (970) 640-2517 and we will get back with you as soon as possible. Thank you, stay safe and share your compassion.

• CT’s Automotive, Inc. — Effective March 17, 2020 — Dear Customers, or, as we like to think of you, CT’s Automotive Family, This notice is to inform you that we are remaining OPEN and available at this time, while taking extra precautions to do our part in preventing the spread of this, and any viruses, bacteria and/or disease. Our normal office hours will remain Monday through Friday 8AM- 5:30PM (we use Saturdays for runnover, as needed).

We are doing our best to eliminate one on one contact between staff and customers to a minimal and only as needed basis.

We encourage you to help the community by doing your part in keeping sanitary as best as possible. If you need car repairs done, and feel you may be ill or don’t wish to come out in public, please call the office (970) 264-1630 or text (970) 799-3995 (during our normal office areas will be the best response time. Messages received outside of office times may not be answered until next office hours), and we will make arrangements to either come pick your vehicle up (with return services available, also) or have you drop it off without coming into the office and just placing keys into the key drop at the office door.

As always, payments can be accepted by phone or by placing cash or check in envelop and deposited through the key drop in office door.

• Pagosa Source Real Estate Advisors’ priority is to protect the health and safety of our team, our clients, customers and the public, while continuing to provide real estate services within the boundaries of safety, good sense and caution.

In compliance with the Governor Polis’s latest directive, will be working remotely rather than from our office at 286 Pagosa Street for the present and immediate future. We are able and willing to discuss your real estate matters by telephone, email or text. We have coordinated with our local title companies to accommodate a revised format for all closings and recordings. Property showings will be suspended for the time being except for unoccupied residences and vacant land in the interest of extra caution and following the recommendations of the CDC, state and local health authorities. We have video, drone and professional photography to help showcase our listings.

Pagosa Source Real Estate Advisors remains committed to providing exceptional real estate brokerage and advisory services with support, knowledge and care to our most valued clients and customers. We will stand by our clients and customers through this most challenging time. Please stay healthy and safe. We look forward to getting to this other side of this present crisis. Mike Heraty, Managing Broker-Owner Cell: 970 946-6030, Email: MikeHeraty@frontier.net; Lauri S. Heraty Broker-Owner Cell: 970 946-7347, Email: Heraty@frontier.net; Heather Simpson Broker Associate Cell: 720 447-1236, Email: source@frontier.net; Robin Curvey- Contract Manager Cell: 970 946-7350, Email: Contracts@frontier.net.

Activities

• Navajo State Park — All Colorado Parks and Wildlife visitor centers and offices are closed to public access to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We still have staff working that can help you. For Navajo State Park, please call (970) 883-2208, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, Sunday – Saturday for assistance.

• Pagosa Massage — mandated to shut our doors until April 30th

• I’m Fused Glass Studio and Workshop is planing to stay open to small groups of people 10 or less.

• Liberty Theatre — As we continue to monitor the developments regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are committed to the health and safety of our customers and employees. Based on the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control to minimize unnecessary contact and exposure we will be closing our doors until further notice. We thank you for being a valued customer and entrusting us to provide movie entertainment to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with changes as they arise. On behalf of the Liberty Theatre, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. pagosamovies.com

• Aikido of the San Juans is changing to online training and gatherings effective today and through March 31, at which time we will re-evaluate. We will continue with digital trainings and gatherings to stay connected with our students.

• Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company – In accordance with the order made by Governor Jared Polis and the CDC, we are canceling or postponing all events at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company until further notice and are continuing to monitor and evaluate the Health and Safety regulations for Public Assembly. If you have tickets to an upcoming event during this time frame you will receive direct communication about rescheduling and ticketing. Please stay informed at pagosacenter.org and our Facebook page for further information. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Stay safe and healthy.

• Pagosa Peak Open School is postponing our Golden Age of Hollywood Gala and Fundraiser from May 2 to a TBD date in fall of 2020. All sponsorships will be honored towards this event, and we still anticipate an amazing evening will be had by all. Please stay tuned for dates and tickets.

Ski area

• Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas will be suspending their operations beginning today, Sunday March 15, until further notice. We know that this action will cause disappointment and inconvenience for many visitors and residents, but it is made with the best interests of our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate in mind. The Governor of Colorado has issued an executive order directing this suspension of operations. He has done so in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and local public health authorities and out of concern for the capacity of local health providers. Please be patient during this time as Wolf Creek will be receiving a high volume of calls and inquiries.

Government

• Attention Due to the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Archuleta County offices are not accepting walk-in visitors. Please call the department you’d like to meet with to schedule a phone appointment.

Assessor’s office, 264-8310, assessor@archuletacounty.org

Clerk & Recorder’s office, 264-8350, www.govotecolorado.gov, www.mydmv.colorado.gov

Treasurer’s office, 264-8325, option #1, treasurer@archuletacounty.org, archuletatax.com

Please use 24-hour voter surveillance drop box for payments or visit the Archuleta County website at www.archuletacounty.org

We apologize for this inconvenience.

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s administrative offices are currently closed to the public indefinitely. Your normal water and wastewater service will continue, without interruption.. You may still reach us by phone. To pay with cash or check, please place your payment in an envelope with your account number on it and distinguish it between fill station and utility payment and place it in the lockbox located outside of the gates of the PAWSD driveway (the PAWSD brick sign.) It will be checked each morning, and payments posted by noon each day, so please plan accordingly.

Schools, child care and school activities

• Archuleta School District schools — The week of March 23 – is our normal spring break and schools will be closed. We will notify parents at the end of spring break, what next steps will be, based on the assets and needs of the community and directives from state agencies.

• Pagosa Peak Open School – In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, we will close school beginning Monday, March 16, through spring break.

• Our Savior Lutheran School will be closed immediately for the week of March 16 and the following week (spring break) at the recommendation of San Juan Basin Public Health. An assessment will be made during the end of spring break week as to whether or not to return to classes. Pastor Packer and Annette McInnis are sending an email out as well with this and more information, please check your emails. We appreciate your patience with us during this unprecedented time.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 17. chsaanow.com

• All in-person, educational Extension programs for Archuleta County have been canceled through April 10th and is possibly extended in the near future. This includes programs conducted by our volunteers in the name of Extension and also 4-H club meetings. 4-H leaders should be receiving more information in the next couple of days, once the Colorado State 4-H Office has provided us with 4-H specific information.

Churches

• The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church: We have been advised to cancel all church services and other activities at our church for the next two weeks. We will reassess the situation after Sunday March 22nd.

• Pagosa UU Fellowship cancelled Sunday Service and all meetings at the Fellowship.

• Pagosa Bible Church will be closed for services and meetings. You can view our Sunday service online at www.pagosabiblechurch.org or on our Facebook page.

Public facilities

• Pagosa Fire Protection District has modified department activity to provide our first responders a safe working environment and our community with a quick response during emergencies.

Emergency response activities are fully functional. Paid and volunteer staff are responding to all calls for assistance as normal.

The administration office is currently closed for walk-in traffic. Please visit our website at https://pagosafire.org/ for updated information and burn permit instructions. Dial 911 for emergencies.

In accordance with state requirements, PFPD trainings have been modified to allow firefighters to maintain skills while limiting groups of people.

PFPD encourages the community to stay informed by visiting accredited sources for information. San Juan Basin Public Health is providing information covering our community at https://sjbpublichealth.org/. More information can be found through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/.

Updates to PFPD administrative closures, community relief responses, and links to current health information can be found on the PFPD website and FaceBook page.

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library – The Library Board has made the decision to close the Ruby Sisson Library starting Tuesday, March 17 at noon. All library programs, classes, meeting room reservations, events and outreach, were cancelled last Friday. We will be closed through Sunday, April 5. In the next couple of days, Library staff will determine ways to serve you best in these uncertain times. We encourage you to watch our Library website, Facebook page and e-newsletter for content we’ll be sharing. We are determining details for the ability in providing curbside pickup of hold items or replenishing items. We will have staff answering the phone between 9 am-1 pm Monday through Friday. If you have questions, please contact the library at 970-264-2209 or email the library, ruby@pagosalibrary.org.

Though our physical location will be closed, Wi-Fi will be available 24/7 in the Library’s parking lot. We also have a variety of materials available to you digitally. Naming just a few, you can download e-books and e-audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources, simply go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

We are asking that you keep all materials that you have checked out instead of returning them to the library or the uptown dropbox. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fees. We will increase the number of items that you can have checked out during this closure.

• The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership greenhouses in Centennial Park are closed to the public indefinitely.

Other activities

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Pagosa Springs Rotary Club meetings have been cancelled at Pagosa Brewing for at least 30 days.

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

• Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership has postponed/canceled the Environmental Film Festival until further notice.

Add your announcement

To our valued Pagosa Springs restaurants, retail stores and businesses open to the general public,

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Pagosa Springs SUN offers our support to you.

Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you.

This will be offered to local businesses through April 9 and will be reevaluated at that time.

If you have any questions, please contact Shari Pierce at shari@pagosasun.com.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories