Business announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering, updated Friday, April 3, 6:15 p.m.

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area business are making working to better serve you. Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you. The following are announcements from local businesses:

Retail

• Terry’s Ace Hardware and Home Supply is committed to providing for the needs of individuals and businesses in the Pagosa community. We highly encourage our customers to take advantage of online shopping, with in-store pickup option available through AceHardware.com . All in-store pick-up purchases will be delivered to you curbside! Simply select Terry’s Ace as your preferred store before shopping. Select your products, pay online, and pick up at our store in the designated west side parking. Please call us at 970-731-4022 when you have arrived for pick-up. Normal operating hours at this time. Your friends at Terry’s, Pagosa’s Homeplace.

• Smoke Rings Dispensary — We are a family-owned and operated business. We value family and consider our customers family. We want to protect ourselves as well as you. Please watch the newspaper, facebook and our website for updates.

• At Homespun Comforts, we believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. We accomplish this by keeping hot tubs and spas safe and sanitary. Using your hot tub should not be stressful, quite the opposite. Spa’s promote healthy cardiovascular systems, a more peaceful and restful sleep, lowering blood pressure and lessens anxiety – all things we need most now. Procedures at Homespun have always stressed cleanliness but more so even now. We have altered our staff’s schedules to minimize social interaction at the store and we have implemented more aggressive cleaning procedures. In the field our team is equipped with several layers of disinfecting tools and procedures and have been reeducated in our and the CDC expectations for Hot tub service and maintenance. Our retail store remains open at this time and to better serve our community members with underlying health conditions, Homespun will provide limited delivery service or curbside pick-up for spa chemicals and hot tub incidentals to assist you in maintaining a healthy spa, during this COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any concerns regarding water quality and proper sanitation, please reach out to us and a CPO Certified staff member will be more than happy to guide you. (970) 946-4673 homespuncomforts@live.com

• Pagosa Therapeutics: OPEN 8AM to 7PM! However, to comply with NEW MED and State Regulations in response to COVID-19, we are only offering curbside pickup. How to order: Order ahead through our website FREE Leafly pickup page. FROM YOUR CAR: Call (970)731-4420 or (970)731-4204 to place an order/request in-person assistance. We appreciate your support and understanding through these difficult times. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call.

• Green House: OPEN 8AM to 9PM! However, to comply with NEW MED and State Regulations in response to COVID-19, we are only offering curbside pickup. How to order: FROM YOUR CAR: Call (970)264-4420 or (970)264-3420 to place an order/request in-person assistance. We appreciate your support and understanding through these difficult times. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call.

• Humane Society Thrift Store — Our thrift store will continue to stay closed until further notice and our shelter is operating with limited public access, but our job at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs has not stopped. The animals in our current and future care depend on our ability to provide shelter, food, medical care, and companionship every day.

• Walmart temporarily changed its hours and will be open 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. until further notice. Tuesday morning, 6-7 a.m. Walmart will be open for seniors only shopping, pharmacy will be open.

• Lantern Dancer – We’re here for you. Even though our brick and mortar store is closed, we are still here for you! You may arrange to pick up items, repairs or drop off repairs by calling our store manager, Leanne Goebel, at 970-903-5272. We are also offering personal shopping services for you. Tell us what you want and we will show you what we have. Email us at: dancer@lanterndancer.com. Best of all. Order gift certificates online and save 10%! Use them when you visit us this Summer or Fall!

• Happy Trails Ladies Boutique — Following current CDC & Colorado State Guidelines, Happy Trails Ladies Boutique will be closed to the public effective today March 24th. We have new Spring & Summer fashions, jewelry, purses & Gift Certificates for purchase over the phone. We are happy to ship & be your personal shopper via telephone, call us @(970-264-4260), Mon-Sat 10-5. Maria & Lynn look forward to hearing from you! We will be providing weekly updates.

• Goodman’s Department Store — We want to let all our loyal customers know that we are here for you during this time, however, with Governor Polis recommending a stay at home advisory, we want to do our part to abide by those guidelines. That being said, to continue supporting you, as well as our staff, we are still safely working behind the scenes to find improved and creative ways to safely support our community. Call us and let us be your personal shoppers! We have lots of fun gift ideas and DIY products to keep you busy! Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear about special sales and promotions available to shoppers who are purchasing gift cards, utilizing curbside pick up, or shipping their purchases. If you need something or have questions, know we are still here, so please call. As much as we love to see your faces, during this time, we just want you all safe, so we’re doing our best to be here for you, from afar.

• Pagosa Mountain Sports will be staying open for service, online orders, phone orders, curbside pickup, and local delivery for bike sales and service. Service is currently by appointment only. Please call or text (970-507-7886) or email info@pagosamountainsports.com to set up an appointment. We are open 10am-6pm Mon- Fri. Sat 10am-5pm. Closed on Sundays. Thanks for understanding in these rapidly changing times. We will keep everyone updated as quickly as we can. Pagosa Mountain Sports appreciates everyone’s continued business and patience during these trying times. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO CONTINUE TO STAY HEALTHY AND GO FIND YOUR ADVENTURE.

• Pagosa Glass will continue to operate during this period, as we are a key provider in the construction and auto glass industry. We will continue to work closely with our vendors to ensure that we are able to provide all necessities to our customers that depend on us. Window orders, glass orders, shower doors, and auto glass will be our main priority right now. As we maneuver through these changes and abide by changing rules, we will be cutting back on both in-shop personnel and hours. We will be in the office from 10am – 2pm Monday – Thursday. We are also more than happy to set up a meeting time with you if those hours don’t work for you. You can reach us any time on our regular business line at (970) 731-5535 or send an e-mail to pagosaglass@gmail.com. We appreciate your understanding and continued business. Take care, stay healthy, and be kind.

• At The Choke Cherry Tree we will be making these changes: Connecting family and community through food and culture means we are still open daily but adjusting our hours to 10-4 along with implementing social distancing techniques. We welcome healthy in-store shoppers and ask that you be patient with us while we wipe down common surfaces in between guests and use hand sanitizer that is available before sampling with employee assistance. Everyone can take advantage of online ordering with option to ship or pick up, call in orders with pick up, curb side pick up or delivery arrangements are also welcome. Also in development is in-home Chocolate Experience kits with virtual instruction to make your home time quality time! Contact us if you are interested or have any questions. 56 Talisman Dr. 8C, (970) 731-4951, www.thechokecherrytree.com.

• Bookends temporary hours — Monday-Tuesday 11am-1pm; Wednesday-Saturday 11am-3pm; Closed Sunday. Contact us on Facebook, email info@shopbookends.com or call (970) 251-1293 to arrange curbside pickup, special orders or any other Bookends questions you have for us. Thank you all for being so kind during this difficult time. Your friends at Bookends, Scott & Mel

• Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

• The Methodist Thrift Store is closed.

• Pine Valley Rental & Sales, INC. We are opened for business Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM with walk-up window service. We are trying to stay opened as long as we can, we will open Saturdays if its high on demand. We are still renting out all equipment, and new equipment is still coming in. Customer pick up only no deliveries effective immediately. We have the tools/equipment you need to better prepare your home. For sterilizing we have a steam cleaner for tiles, kitchen and bathroom areas. Remember to wash your hands!

• Queen Bee — Our retail space is closed until April. Thank you, Pagosa, for ordering online www.QueenBeeSkin.com. We are still filling orders every day. Gift cards can be purchased online for either products or services and we appreciate your support! Queenie and team

• Stars CBD and Wellness Shop 150 Pagosa Street Downtown (970) 507-8714 Considering the COVID-19 situation, and in an effort to help minimize the impact on our community. Stars CBD and Wellness Shop has “contact free” online ordering / curbside pickup. Shop at www.starscbdshop.com Once items are added in cart, under fulfillment method click “Pick up in store”. Your order will be place in a secure location outside our store. Orders over $100 qualify for free shipping. Apply code starship at checkout. Store Pick Up and Walk-In Hours until further notice: Monday – Saturday: 10am-5pm. Sunday: 11am-4pm. Please contact us for phone consultations or for any information Phone: (970) 507-8714 Email: star@starscbdshop.com

• Colorado Christmas Shoppe — I will be closed until May 1, 2020. Thank You, Bonnie

• Antiques on Main will be closed until further notice. Thanks for your support.

Restaurants

• Mountain Pizza — Easy online ordering on our website www.mountainpizzataproom.com. If you would like curbside pickup when you arrive to pick up your online order, call us at (970) 264-7992. • Riff Raff Brewing — Original location at 274 Pagosa Street open. Hours – 12pm – 7pm. 970-264-4677. Special to go menu through April 2020, visit www.riffraffbrewing.com for menu. Thank you all for the support during this time. • Pagosa Brewing Company and Grill — Dear Guests & Patrons, * Full menu for Carryout (food & beer – including our new pairing: Paddy’s Lager & Grilled Reuben Sandwiches!) * NEW – Online Ordering. https://pagosabrewing.com/eat/ * NEW – Curbside Pickup * NEW – Delivery Service! * Hours: 11a.m.-7p.m. Keep Calm & Carry On! • Alley House Grille — 970-264-0999. Menu is available at AlleyHouseGrille.com. We are offering our menu for pick-up Tuesday – Sunday from 4pm – 8pm. We are trying to offer our complete menu but fresh fish and seafood are becoming difficult keep in stock. Our desserts are all in-house made and available for take out. We can offer wine by the glass or the bottle and beer and cocktails. Our Gift Certificates are available at a discounted price and can be used anytime for the next year. We are offering $150 Gift Certificates for $130.00, $100 Gift Certificates for $80 and $50 Gift Certificates for $40. Call us at 970-264-0999 or email to Contact@alleyhousegrille.com. We will be closed the last half of April to complete our kitchen remodel and the new Lounge. • The Lost Cajun in Pagosa Springs We will be open Tuesday thru Saturday 12-7 pm for to go only. Closed Sunday and Monday. Offering pick up orders and curbside services for people who do not want to come in. Please specify whether you will be picking up curbside or if you will be coming in to pick up your order. Please be sure to give a name with all orders for to go and specify if you need extra sauces or utensils. Thank you for supporting us through this tough time. • The Buck Stop Market & Eatery is open for all our fresh retail meat and seafood in the market. AND our Full menu for take out and curbside delivery. Hours are Mon-Sat 11am – 7pm. https://www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/pagosa-springs/the-buck-stops-here-market-and-eatery/3660389/ • Pagosa Baking Company — New Limited Hours. Takeout and Delivery. Tuesdays and Fridays 9 am to 1 pm. We will be open for PRE ORDER ONLY, pick up or delivery, on Tuesdays and Fridays 9 am to 1 pm. Text us at 970-444-5599 to place your order. Include your name, phone number to call you back on, number of each item, day and time of pick up or delivery. We’ll call you to confirm and accept payment. We’ll be adding bread to the order menu soon. And, you can get coffee & espresso drinks, and a few of our usual sweets, when you come by to pick up. Please know this is a temporary system while we are adding ordering functionality to our website. Our best to you and your families, Kathy & Kirsten • The Juice Goddess — We have received more information about the coming nation-wide events related to the COVID-19 virus and feel like it’s best for us to close so that we can help in the flattening of this curve. • Papa Murphy’s Pizza is still open normal business hours. • Rosie’s Pizzeria — Rosie’s open from 11am -9pm for takeout and we DELIVER every night from 4-8 PM. 4 mile radius. $35 minimum order with a $5 delivery fee. Beer and Wine are now available with carryout orders and delivery. Closed on Tuesday. Menu available @ www.Rosiesps.com. Call 970-731-0420. • PS Chocolates — We are closed. • Kip’s — We will be doing take out from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. through March 22nd. We will be closing for our spring cleaning and maintenance from March 23rd through April 2nd. We will reopen April 3rd at 11am again for to go orders until they allow full service dining again. • Smoken Moe’s — Temporary hours will be 11-6, Wed-Sat, Take-out and curbside. Please support our local businesses during this time. • McDonald’s restaurant located in Pagosa Springs is offering a FREE combo meal to first responders and hospital employees with an official I.D. in the Drive-Thru from now until April 30, 2020: Due to the heightened concern regarding the spread of COVID-19, Brett Bronson – local owner/operator of these McDonald’s locations – would like to honor and give a special ‘thank you’ to all the men and women who put their own lives on the line every day and are serving those affected by this global pandemic. Requirements for redemption of this offer: One per customer, must be present with I.D. to redeem. • Sage Mobile Eatery — Our new hours are Thursday- Saturday 11 am – 3 pm. We are open for takeout only. Call 970-264-3227 to place your order. If we don’t answer, we are busy helping customers at the window. Try calling again or come by and place your order at the window under the tent. Thank you for supporting small businesses and keeping them going during this tough time. • Cafe Colorado — 9 to 12, breakfast and lunch, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Check facebook for daily specials. • Mee Hmong Cuisine is doing take out and curbside delivery. Order online at meepagosa.com or call 970-264-5200. Full Menu. • The Junction Restaurant is open for take out orders, you can call your order in at 264-5729 or come in and place your order and browse in our gift shop while you wait. The Restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the gift shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thank you for your support. • Colorado Roadhouse: 970-507-4800. We will be offering our full service menu for curb side, pick-up, take out, and drive thru. We will be open starting at 11 a.m. and closing at 7ish. Please continue to check our website for our daily specials. Thank you for you continued support. • The Lift Coffee House is open everyday from 6:30am-12:30pm & CLOSED on Tuesdays. At the moment we offer pick up and walk up service only. Feel free to call in your order (970) 264-0653. Please check our Facebook page for updates. Thank you for your continued support. • Los dos Charros Mexican Restaurant — We will be doing take out orders, curbside pick up uppon request and deliveries from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A $4 fee will be added to the delivery, and a minimum order of $20 please. • Boulder Coffee Cafe — We are still open everyday 6:30-3:00 in the drive thru window only. Dining area is closed. We do offer “call in to pick up.” We will be serving pastries, burritos, breakfast sandwiches, quiche and bagels for breakfast options and lunch sandwiches, signature soups, quesadillas and salads … as well as all our yummy hot and cold drinks. • Malt Shoppe is offering curbside service to our customers from 11 AM to 7 PM. Located in the River Center. • The Break Room Brewing Company is currently open from 12pm – 10:30pm offering our full menu for take-out and delivery orders (up until 9pm), including liquor, alcohol, and wine. A full menu can be found on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Westernslopebreakroom/. Call (970) 731-0566 to place your order! • Higher Grounds — We are still open for take out coffee, food and pastries also offering curbside delivery. We also have online ordering at highergroundspagosa.com follow link to online ordering. Hours 7am-5pm. (970) 731-3666. • Subway Pagosa’s stores want to let our customers know we are here for them as always….as long as we are allowed to be! Subway locations will be open with regular hours of operation, for now, pending unforeseen changes. We will continue to serve you as you walk in our stores for pick up, call in, or online order for pick up only, no in restaurant sit downs for now. With two locations to serve you, feel free to call the downtown location 970-264-5131 on the corner of Lewis and 160 or the uptown location in front of City Market right behind Papa Murphys Pizza 970-731-7827. In addition order online through our robust Subway app. Go to the app store on your phone and download the Subway app and take advantage of deals and rewards exclusive to online ordering! We look forward to serving you with a smile and continue to pray this will be a temporary adjustment for us all! • Shang Hai Restaurant — For the safety of our staff and the public we will be taking to go orders only. We will be open regular hours with the exception of our annual 2 week Spring Break. We will be closed from March 21st through April 6th. We will reopen on Tues, April 7th for to go orders only. To place orders please call 970-731-1688 during regular business hours. We will reopen the dining area when we get the ok from our state governor. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please stay safe and healthy everyone. I’m going to do my best to keep all my employees on their regular hours. Thank you everyone for your support. • 2 Chicks and a Hippie —We have adjusted our hours to 7:00-1:00 and are only making and taking orders for that day within those hours. We will continue to serve until asked to completely close our doors by San Juan Basin Health. We will deliver meals every hour on the hour and curbside pick up. We have a credit card machine that we can take outside or we can take cards over the phone. We will be offering family style menu and single serve menus. We will include breakfast, lunch and dinner items. – Family style breakfast include eggs, meat of choice, bread of choice, and potatoes. (Bring your own coffee container and we will fill it up!), – Burritos in bulk with sides of chili., – Regular Menu Lunch and dinner will include family style (feeds 4):, – Chicken Alfredo. Roast beef and potatoes., – Assorted pork, beef and chicken tacos family style. Lunch menu items:, – Chicken bacon ranch salad., – Salmon, pork or beef tacos, – Lamb gyros, – Hippie club sandwiches, – Chicken salad wraps We are also serving donuts daily during this time. Please call in your cinnamon rolls, sticky buns and donut orders the day before if possible. We can also bring breakfast lunch and dinner to you all at one time if you need food for the whole day. Please call (970) 731-6020 or Facebook Messenger (after 2:00). • Ramon’s will be open for pickup/takeout, Mon.-Sun., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., 731-3012. • Chavolo’s Mexican Restaurant — we do take out orders or delivery services, full menu,margaritas, beers and more,hours Monday to Friday 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Call 970 731 2501 • Gustoso Ristorante Italiano — take out orders or delivery full dinner menu, drinks. Hours Monday to Saturday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Call 970 264 2431 • Sushi Fusion is offering curbside to go orders and delivery services to the local community. Deliveries within 10 miles. Menu can be found on Sushi Fusion FB and Sushi Fusion Google pics. We are keeping the delivery fees to $5 per order plus driver gratuity. Minimum of $25 per order. Our phone number is (970) 507-3222 and if that’s busy they can text their order and a call back number to (316) 461-9613. • Thai Pagosa — We’re open for takeout: Monday – Saturday, 11:30pm – 2:00pm and 4:30pm – 8:00pm. Call (970) 507-8564. • Talisman Pizza is Open it’s regular hours for carryout and delivery or curbside pickup upon request. Regular hours are 4pm to 3am 7 days a week during this event. 970-422-5544. • Meltdown on Main/ Specialty Grilled Cheese Truck. Closed until May. • Java The Cup will be closed through April. The health of all is our utmost priority and hope to see you in May. Be sure to keep an eye on our facebook page for more info. Thanks and stay safe! Meals and food pantries • Loaves and Fishes will continue to offer meals to the community on Thursdays as takeout only. There will be no sit down service as the hall will be closed. Guests should come to the front doors of the Parish Hall on Lewis Street between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. where they can pick up meals to go. This practice will continue until further notice. • Temporary change in meal programs and activities at Senior Center. – In order to continue providing meals, we will continue to offer hot meals and a salad with a drive-up option under the portico at the Ross Aragon Community Center. These meals will be available Monday thru Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and above. The cost per meal for anyone age 59 and under is $10. The meals include a salad, hot meal, drink and dessert or bread (Our daily menu is posted on our website at psseniors.org.) Please call 264-2167 to make a reservation for pickup. We will also continue our Meals on Wheels program. There will be no games, classes, or presentations during this time. The staff will be working in the building and available by phone. If you need to speak to a staff member, please call 264-2167. • The Community United Methodist Church food pantry will remain open. • Knights of Columbus Fish Fry – Events cancelled until further notice.

Services

• The Pagosa Springs SUN — For the health and safety of our employees: Our office is closed to the public at this time. If you need assistance, please call 264-2100.

The door will be unlocked when we are here. If you need assistance with the newspaper vending machine or to make a payment, please knock if you have not been sick or have any symptoms.

We will be answering phones Monday – Tuesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., • Wednesday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. – noon. Closed for lunch noon-1 p.m.Closed Friday.

Classified ads – deadline 10 a.m. Tuesday for regular categories, 3 p.m. Tuesday for Too Late To Classify. To place your ad, please call 264-2100, or email classads@pagosasun.com. We will take credit cards over the phone as payment for your ad.

Display ads: Deadline noon Monday. Email shari@pagosasun.com or call 264-2100, ext. 29.

Legal notices: Deadline 4 p.m. Friday. Email your legal notice to legal@pagosasun.com.

Subscriptions – Call 264-2100 or go online to PagosaSUN.com.

Letters to the editor – deadline noon Tuesday. Please email to editor@pagosasun.com. Include your residential address and phone number.

Obituaries – Deadline noon Tuesday. Please email to editor@pagosasun.com. If you need extra time, please call 264-2100 to see if we can accommodate your request.

Press releases, articles should be submitted by noon on Monday to editor@pagosasun.com.

Due to the volume of email we receive, you may not receive an acknowledgment of receipt of your email.

• Pagosa Urgent Care is continuing to provide tele-health care, and in-person care for patients that need it. Procedures and wound care are available for urgent problems that cannot wait. Drive-up COVID-19 testing is being offered for all symptomatic patients. Text or Call: 970-372-0456.

• Piedra Automotive is fully staffed and open for business! We are taking all CDC recommended measures to keep employees and customers healthy and safe. During this time we are partnering with Synchrony Bank and offering zero percent financing on any repair over $199.00 for 6 months with approval of credit. Give us a call at 970-731-3335 with questions or to schedule an appointment today!

• San Juan Veterinary Hospital — Now that that the governor of Colorado has issued a stay at home order, we wanted to assure you that we are still OPEN for business. Veterinary Hospitals are considered a critical business to the public and will remain OPEN. During this time we ask that you follow the instructions below to ensure the safety of our staff and yourselves.

1. Please stay in your vehicle when you arrive at the hospital.

2. For appointments, medication and pet food pick ups, call our office at 970-264-2629 and let the front office know you have arrived. Make sure your pet is on a leash or in a carrier (we can provide one if needed).

3. A technician will retrieve your pet from you when we are ready. When the exam and treatment is completed the technician will bring your pet back out to you.

4. If anyone in your home is not feeling well, please advise us beforehand, so that our staff can be better prepared when they take your pet from your car.

5. After the tech takes your pet, please stay in cell phone range as the doctor will call you to obtain information, to discuss diagnosis and treatment. You will then be transferred to the receptionist for payment and further appointment scheduling if needed. We know this is a stressful time for all people and pets, please know we are working hard to provide you and your pets with the best care.

– The Staff at San Juan Veterinary Hospital

• Pagosa Veterinary Clinic — As an essential service Pagosa Veterinary Clinic remains open for the health and well-being of pets and people. Our business hours remain the same and we continue to be available 24 hours for emergencies. We have implemented the following changes to minimize community transfer of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

1. We are requesting owners remain outside of the building in their vehicle for a team member to get their pet or to deliver their medications and food.

2. Please call the normal business phone number upon arrival for service.

3. Please alert staff by phone prior to arrival if anyone in the household is exhibiting symptoms of any illness.

4. Pets will be examined by the doctor and findings reported to owner either using physical social distancing or via phone. Pet will be returned to the owner outside. Please have pets restrained by leash or in carrier.

Rest assured we are implementing all of the recommended protocols for health professionals to keep your pets and you safe during this outbreak.

• Elk Park Animal Hospital understands the various concerns people have during the current stay-at-home orders and have developed a few strategies to help you provide care and medications to your pets while minimizing your personal exposure and the exposure of your loved ones during this difficult time. Elk Park Animal Hospital is offering 20% off all house call (trip) charges and phone consults (telemedicine) during the duration of the stay-at-home order. Elk Park Animal Hospital is also proud to introduce same-day* contact-less home delivery (surcharge based on distance from clinic) of in-stock medications, supplements, and pet food. And as always shipping is available. *Orders must be placed by 12:00PM for same day service”

• Brown’s Sales and Service — We do home appliance repair We at this time have not changed our hours and are available for our customer’s appliance needs. We and the manufacturers have set in place precautions to help keep our customers and technicians safe during this time. Please feel free to contact us for service or any questions you may have. Thank you. 970-731-0715, brownsapplianceservice.com.

• Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy would like to let the community know that we are currently open and treating patients as usual. We would like to assure you that we are following current CDC guidelines for cleanliness. For more information please check the COVID-19 link on our webpage www.rockymountainpt.com and/or follow us on Facebook at Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy & Sports Injury Center, Inc.

• Aspire Medical Services and Education — We are open Monday – Wednesday from 11:00am – 5:00pm but please call first 264-5963 to schedule an appointment. We are seeing clients for prenatal care, pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI/STD testing and treatment. We also have diapers, prenatal vitamins (for pregnant women only) and formula for families in our community as well as our existing clients. Please call and we will meet you in the parking lot with supplies. We can also text/email our parenting and prenatal classes so clients can still earn boutique bucks from the safety of their homes. If you have an emergency need for formula or diapers outside of our normal business hours, please text 970-422-0239.

• Colorado Legal Services is closed to walk-ins, but services remain open and available by calling our intake line and leaving a voice message at 970-247-0266 or applying online at www.coloradolegalservices.org.

• Dr. Leo’s Chiropractic — is CLOSED until further notice due to the COVID-19 mandatory shut down. We will continue to look for updates on when we can open up again and will let the community know as soon as we know. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience and we hope everyone stays healthy and safe during this time.

• Atlas PT — We’re still open during our regular business hours at this time. We are accepting new patients if you have no known Covid-19 exposure. Call us for an appointment at 970-731-3755. No walk- ins please.

• Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District — Based on guidance from our local health department and the Centers for Disease Control for combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we have temporarily closed the District’s customer service lobby to the public. PLEASE TAKE NOTE THAT YOUR NORMAL WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE WILL

CONTINUE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION. We are still available by phone (970)731-2691 Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.

• Bob’s LP Gas Inc – Is open for business. Monday -Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. We are still filling propane bottles at our bottle plant located at 1040 E Hwy 160 in Pagosa Springs, we continue to service our customers’ needs at this time. To protect our staff and customers we are disinfecting surfaces and common areas. For your convenience and comfort, you have the option to mail or phone in your payment. Thank you. Bob’s LP Gas Inc. 970-264-5823.

• Let ‘Er Rip Alterations in accordance with the State order of 3/25/20 will no longer be open to the public. Police, Sheriff, Fire departments- if you should require our services please call 970-799-0833. We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers.

• American Family Insurance — UPDATED HOURS. The Thomas Agency is open Monday thru Friday from 0830-1200. If you have an urgent request after hours contact: Customer Service: 1(800) 347 0008. AmFam Claims: 1(800)374 1111. We have a drop box on the North side of the building for payments. We can do most business via phone and email! Lthomas@amfam.com, SOBRIANT@amfam.com, lthomas@amfam.com. 970-731-3777. Thank you and stay safe. Lisa Thomas

• Ruby Sisson Memorial Library —Gov. Jared Polis’ mandatory stay-at-home order for all residents of Colorado because of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, applies to your library, of course. That means some disruptions to our services to you and your families — but several resources still are available from the comfort of your home. Let’s start with three don’ts: 1. No drop-offs, please. We’re asking you to keep all materials that you have checked out until this crisis is over instead of returning them to the library chute or to the uptown dropbox, to keep exposure and contact at a minimum between us all. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fines. 2. Our front door/curbside pickup service has been suspended, so you will have to wait until the library reopens to pick up new books, DVDs, CDs and other materials. 3. Please do not make donations of books or other materials until your library is able to reopen. Here are the resources that still are available to you via our website at www.pagosalibrary.org: 1. You can view your account and place holds — but because of the suspension of courier service between Colorado libraries, you are able to place holds only on our library’s items at this time. All the new books and CDs in this column qualify, as they are in our collection. When the library reopens, our staff will pull the holds you placed while we were closed. 2. Many of our online learning resources can be accessed from your home with your library card. To highlight a few, you can download e-books and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To see them all, go to our website at pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.” 3. As always, you can access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot – with your windows and doors closed, please. 4. Staff is working from home, so if you have a question you can email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or call us at 264-2209 and leave a message. We are returning messages Monday through Friday to assist patrons. This situation is quickly evolving. You can stay up-to-date with what we’re doing through our website or our Facebook page. In the meantime, stay safe by following all the health advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at their website at www.cdc.gov and San Juan Basin Public Health at www.sjboublichealth.org. “Traditionally libraries have always been a place of refuge and comfort in times of emergency,” said Meg Wempe, library director. “But, as we all know, this is a highly unusual situation, and the health and safety of our patrons and our community must be our top priority. “We only hope the resources outlined above will be of use to you and your family until we can open our doors again. “Take care and stay safe.”

• Alpine Medical & Specialty Practices — With the recent State of Emergency declaration to combat COVID-19’s spread in Colorado, we remain dedicated to the health, safety and care of our patients and the community. At Alpine Medical & Specialty Practices we recognize the actions taken by the State are an important step to protect Coloradan’s and our community. We remain committed to providing quality health care, while minimizing the risk of others, through telehealth medical visits. We encourage our patients to contact us (970-507-3030) with any questions or concerns. Your health and safety remain our priority.

What you should know: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is leading the State’s multi-agency crisis response. We encourage you and all of your family members to stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information through CDPHE’s website: colorado.gov/cdphe/ 2019-novel-coronavirus and the Center for Disease Control . Coloradans should stay informed and take simple preventive actions.

Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Be calm and prepared.

• The UPS Store will be changing its business hours beginning April 6, 2020 and continuing indefinitely. Our new hours will be M-F 9am – 5pm, Sat 10am – 4pm. We will keep you informed if anything changes. As a USPS and UPS shipping site, we have been deemed an “Essential Service.” We do not expect any mandatory closures to affect us at this time. To help protect our customers and staff, we ask that anyone who is experiencing COVIS-19 symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and/or a sudden loss in taste or smell), PLEASE do not enter our store. For all other customers, please, everyone, THINK HARD about what is considered essential. We are assisting a lot of customers in our store for clearly non-essential services. Social distancing has been proven to slow or reduce the transmission of this disease. If your business with us is not essential, you are endangering our staff and our other customers. Also, we ask that the number of customers in the store be limited to five and everyone stand in the marked areas only. Please have everything ready to be processed so we can get everyone in and out with the least exposure to our staff. We have also removed some frequently-handled retail items from our counters. We will continue cleaning surfaces and common areas with disinfectant multiple times per day. For our mailbox customers only, we ask that if you are feeling any common COVID-19 symptoms, remain home and call our store at 970.731.8771 to discuss how we can assist you. Thank you, Pagosa, for all your support and understanding during this crisis.

• Extension office in Archuleta County. CSU is mandating that all face to face programing be cancelled until May 17th. We will be scheduling appointments by phone if necessary, but no face to face interactions will take place. Thanks for you patience and understanding during this trying time.

• At Your Disposal will not be suspending operations due to the coronavirus at this time. We will be servicing our valued customers as scheduled. We do ask for the safety of our employees that your trash is contained and bagged including pet waste.

• Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County’s physical office will be closed to the public through March 27, but our staff will be operating remotely. Application packets for repair projects and 2021 new home partner families are available outside our office door at 703 San Juan St., #201. Please email Director@HabitatArchuleta.org with any questions or leave a phone message at (970) 640-2517 and we will get back with you as soon as possible. Thank you, stay safe and share your compassion.

• CT’s Automotive, Inc. — Effective March 17, 2020 — Dear Customers, or, as we like to think of you, CT’s Automotive Family, This notice is to inform you that we are remaining OPEN and available at this time, while taking extra precautions to do our part in preventing the spread of this, and any viruses, bacteria and/or disease. Our normal office hours will remain Monday through Friday 8AM- 5:30PM (we use Saturdays for runnover, as needed).

We are doing our best to eliminate one on one contact between staff and customers to a minimal and only as needed basis.

We encourage you to help the community by doing your part in keeping sanitary as best as possible. If you need car repairs done, and feel you may be ill or don’t wish to come out in public, please call the office (970) 264-1630 or text (970) 799-3995 (during our normal office areas will be the best response time. Messages received outside of office times may not be answered until next office hours), and we will make arrangements to either come pick your vehicle up (with return services available, also) or have you drop it off without coming into the office and just placing keys into the key drop at the office door.

As always, payments can be accepted by phone or by placing cash or check in envelop and deposited through the key drop in office door.

• Pagosa Source Real Estate Advisors’ priority is to protect the health and safety of our team, our clients, customers and the public, while continuing to provide real estate services within the boundaries of safety, good sense and caution.

In compliance with the Governor Polis’s latest directive, will be working remotely rather than from our office at 286 Pagosa Street for the present and immediate future. We are able and willing to discuss your real estate matters by telephone, email or text. We have coordinated with our local title companies to accommodate a revised format for all closings and recordings. Property showings will be suspended for the time being except for unoccupied residences and vacant land in the interest of extra caution and following the recommendations of the CDC, state and local health authorities. We have video, drone and professional photography to help showcase our listings.

Pagosa Source Real Estate Advisors remains committed to providing exceptional real estate brokerage and advisory services with support, knowledge and care to our most valued clients and customers. We will stand by our clients and customers through this most challenging time. Please stay healthy and safe. We look forward to getting to this other side of this present crisis. Mike Heraty, Managing Broker-Owner Cell: 970 946-6030, Email: MikeHeraty@frontier.net; Lauri S. Heraty Broker-Owner Cell: 970 946-7347, Email: Heraty@frontier.net; Heather Simpson Broker Associate Cell: 720 447-1236, Email: source@frontier.net; Robin Curvey- Contract Manager Cell: 970 946-7350, Email: Contracts@frontier.net.

• Humane Society Shelter and Thrift Store — To all our wonderful supporters and animal lovers: With the current COVID-19 challenges our community faces, we are moving proactively to develop and implement emergency plans and procedures to ensure that our shelter animals will be well cared for in the coming weeks. Our thrift store will continue to stay closed until further notice and our shelter is operating with limited public access, but our job at the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs has not stopped. The animals in our current and future care depend on our ability to provide shelter, food, medical care, and companionship every day. We anticipate that the number of stray or abandoned animals needing a safe haven could at some point surpass our capacity at the shelter. That’s why we are being proactive now in recruiting emergency foster homes to temporarily provide the care and attention our homeless dogs and cats need. As a foster parent all you will need to provide is shelter, some companionship, and the TLC needed by these wonderful animals. HSPS will provide food and any needed veterinary care for each animal. If you are interested in learning more about how to become an emergency foster home, please contact the HSPS shelter at 970-731-4771 or by email at shelteroffice@humanesociety.biz. We sincerely hope the need doesn’t arise, but if it does, life will be so much better for our amazing animals if emergency foster homes are ready to provide the temporary care they need while we work to find their forever homes. We hope we can count on your support. • OK Nails will be closed until further notice from the order of the Governer. • Pagosa Springs Barbershop and Pagosa Springs Massage Center are CLOSED until April 30th in compliance with the Colorado statewide order to close (Gov. Polis). Sorry for the inconvenience, and Thank You for Understanding. From our families to yours: our sincerest heart and prayers go out to all affected by this crisis. • Pagosa Massage — mandated to shut our doors until April 30th Lodging • Team Pagosa Realty Group announced a Lodging Program for COVID-19 First Responders.

In an effort to provide immediate help during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Pagosa Realty Group is trying to offer as much support for our guests, owners and our local neighbors. We recognize that first responders, health care workers and our elderly neighbors may need lodging during this crisis, in order to maintain safe social distancing and to minimize the possible infection of others. Team Pagosa is working with our Vacation Property Owners to make some of these properties available for “nominal fees only”. People eligible for this program include:

Local emergency responders.

Medical professionals

Military personnel assisting with emergency response efforts.

Family members who are the primary caregivers or those who share living space with other family members in the highly sensitive population demographic who are ill or are required to interact with the public on a regular basis because of the nature of their profession.

Relatives of patients who live in local markets and must travel to a town to care for a family member or another loved.

People who require isolation and who cannot remain in their usual home, for example, people who are highly susceptible to COVID-19, like a grandparent living with their extended family.

Teachers – especially those who work multiple jobs and have lost their second job because of COVID-19 and are struggling to find housing.

Details of the program are available at https://lodgingpagosasprings.com/covid_program.php or you can contact Laura Daniels at laura@teampagosa.com or by calling (970) 731-8599

Government

• Attention Due to the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Archuleta County offices are not accepting walk-in visitors. Please call the department you’d like to meet with to schedule a phone appointment.

Assessor’s office, 264-8310, assessor@archuletacounty.org

Clerk & Recorder’s office, 264-8350, www.govotecolorado.gov, www.mydmv.colorado.gov

Treasurer’s office, 264-8325, option #1, treasurer@archuletacounty.org, archuletatax.com

Please use 24-hour voter surveillance drop box for payments or visit the Archuleta County website at www.archuletacounty.org

We apologize for this inconvenience.

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s administrative offices are currently closed to the public indefinitely. Your normal water and wastewater service will continue, without interruption.. You may still reach us by phone. To pay with cash or check, please place your payment in an envelope with your account number on it and distinguish it between fill station and utility payment and place it in the lockbox located outside of the gates of the PAWSD driveway (the PAWSD brick sign.) It will be checked each morning, and payments posted by noon each day, so please plan accordingly.

Activities

• Rocky Mountain Wildlife Park — We appreciate our community support now and from the many past years. If you have a donation to drop off to please call ahead and make an appointment with us. We will be there a very limited number of hours for the time being.

• Navajo State Park — All Colorado Parks and Wildlife visitor centers and offices are closed to public access to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We still have staff working that can help you. For Navajo State Park, please call (970) 883-2208, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, Sunday – Saturday for assistance.

• I’m Fused Glass Studio and Workshop is planing to stay open to small groups of people 10 or less.

• Liberty Theatre — As we continue to monitor the developments regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are committed to the health and safety of our customers and employees. Based on the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control to minimize unnecessary contact and exposure we will be closing our doors until further notice. We thank you for being a valued customer and entrusting us to provide movie entertainment to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with changes as they arise. On behalf of the Liberty Theatre, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. pagosamovies.com

• Aikido of the San Juans is continuing with online training until April 11, or as long as Colorado’s Stay at Home Order is in place.

• Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company – In accordance with the order made by Governor Jared Polis and the CDC, we are canceling or postponing all events at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company until further notice and are continuing to monitor and evaluate the Health and Safety regulations for Public Assembly. If you have tickets to an upcoming event during this time frame you will receive direct communication about rescheduling and ticketing. Please stay informed at pagosacenter.org and our Facebook page for further information. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Stay safe and healthy.

• Pagosa Peak Open School is postponing our Golden Age of Hollywood Gala and Fundraiser from May 2 to a TBD date in fall of 2020. All sponsorships will be honored towards this event, and we still anticipate an amazing evening will be had by all. Please stay tuned for dates and tickets.

Resort properties

• The Overlook Hot Springs — We will be closed for early cleaning starting today Thursday 3/19 and hope to reopen by Friday 4/3. We will keep you updated.

• Healing Waters Resort & Spa — We continue to monitor and adhere to decisions from government authorities as they are made. Our prayers are that the decisions we make now will help to deter the spread and impact of COVID-19 within our community. We remain open and welcome guests who need lodging. All of our rooms have individual access directly from the outside – no shared hallways.

We plan to reassess the situation on April 6th at which time we will determine if these policies should be extended based on what we are hearing from our government authorities.

Outdoor Swimming Pool & Hot Tub CLOSED to the Public and All Passholders. OPEN to LODGING GUESTS ONLY — As the situation shifts, we will make everyone aware of changes through our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages. The following policies are still being implemented:

-The outdoor hot tub is restricted to 3 people or less.

-The outdoor swimming pool will allow for more people, but we require guests to keep a distance of 6 feet from each other.

– Dressing room facilities are closed – all hotel guests will need to use the bathroom and shower facilities in their motel room.

-If you have symptoms, have traveled to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak in the last 14 days, or are of one of the higher risk categories, we ask that you stay home during this time.

Indoor Hot Baths Closed for Maintenance beginning Friday, March 20, 2020 — We have made the decision to close our indoor hot baths to begin performing annual maintenance early. The outdoor pool and hot tub will remain open only to our lodging guests, except for regularly scheduled cleaning times.

Healing Waters Massage Center: Temporarily closed

Water Exercise Classes: Temporarily on hold

Swim Lessons: Temporarily canceled

Sanitation and Cleanliness:

Here are some of the measures we are currently taking and will continue to take:

High-use areas are being cleaned more often, especially areas with high contact such as desks, doorknobs, relaxation tables, etc…

Rooms are being sanitized and disinfected well beyond our normal rigorous sanitation practices to provide the safest and most comfortable environment possible for guests.

All employees are regularly wiping down their working areas and the spaces around them with Clorox wipes.

We continue to bring the following prevention guidelines to the attention of our guests and staff: Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth

Social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others

Please know that we will continue to do all that we can to proactively maintain a healthy environment for your time of relaxation with us.

Thank you,

Healing Waters Resort & Spa

• The Springs Resort & Spa: As we continue to focus on the health and safety of our entire community The Springs Resort and Spa has made the decision to temporarily close the resort on March 22, with plans to reopen on April 7th, circumstances permitting. We want to ensure our current and traveling guests have adequate time to make safe adjustments to their travel plans and are committed to connecting with all current and upcoming guests to assist you with these changes and in rescheduling your visits or offering a full refund – whatever your preference. We’ve remained in regular communication with healthcare officials and believe this is the safest decision for our guests, employees and community as we continue to navigate these uncharted waters.

Making difficult but necessary decisions today, will help our community come through this faster and stronger tomorrow.

Our focus now will be doing everything we can to support our guests and employees during this difficult time. We are mindful of the individual and communal responsibility we have in containing and protecting against COVID-19. We encourage all of our guests and colleagues to focus on what is most important – the health of the individual and our broader community.

We look forward to welcoming you back to The Springs Resort and Spa in the near future. In the meantime, look for updates from us online and on social media.

Schools, child care and school activities

• Archuleta School District schools — The week of March 23 – is our normal spring break and schools will be closed. We will notify parents at the end of spring break, what next steps will be, based on the assets and needs of the community and directives from state agencies.

• Pagosa Peak Open School – In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, we will close school beginning Monday, March 16, through spring break.

• Seeds of Learning will be closed until April 20th. Stay healthy and Wash Your Hands!!

• Our Savior Lutheran School will be closed immediately for the week of March 16 and the following week (spring break) at the recommendation of San Juan Basin Public Health. An assessment will be made during the end of spring break week as to whether or not to return to classes. Pastor Packer and Annette McInnis are sending an email out as well with this and more information, please check your emails. We appreciate your patience with us during this unprecedented time.

• Pagosa Springs High School’s “Matilda the Musical” is postponed. The new tentative dates are April 28 through May 2.

• CHSAA’s spring sports and activities suspended until April 17. chsaanow.com

• All in-person, educational Extension programs for Archuleta County have been canceled through April 10th and is possibly extended in the near future. This includes programs conducted by our volunteers in the name of Extension and also 4-H club meetings. 4-H leaders should be receiving more information in the next couple of days, once the Colorado State 4-H Office has provided us with 4-H specific information.

Public facilities

• Pagosa Fire Protection District has modified department activity to provide our first responders a safe working environment and our community with a quick response during emergencies.

Emergency response activities are fully functional. Paid and volunteer staff are responding to all calls for assistance as normal.

The administration office is currently closed for walk-in traffic. Please visit our website at https://pagosafire.org/ for updated information and burn permit instructions. Dial 911 for emergencies.

In accordance with state requirements, PFPD trainings have been modified to allow firefighters to maintain skills while limiting groups of people.

PFPD encourages the community to stay informed by visiting accredited sources for information. San Juan Basin Public Health is providing information covering our community at https://sjbpublichealth.org/. More information can be found through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/.

Updates to PFPD administrative closures, community relief responses, and links to current health information can be found on the PFPD website and FaceBook page.

• Town of Pagosa Springs temporarily suspends public access for groups and activities at facilities, access to town buildings limited to employees and escorted visitors.

• Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library – The Library Board has made the decision to close the Ruby Sisson Library starting Tuesday, March 17 at noon. All library programs, classes, meeting room reservations, events and outreach, were cancelled last Friday. We will be closed through Sunday, April 5. In the next couple of days, Library staff will determine ways to serve you best in these uncertain times. We encourage you to watch our Library website, Facebook page and e-newsletter for content we’ll be sharing. We are determining details for the ability in providing curbside pickup of hold items or replenishing items. We will have staff answering the phone between 9 am-1 pm Monday through Friday. If you have questions, please contact the library at 970-264-2209 or email the library, ruby@pagosalibrary.org.

Though our physical location will be closed, Wi-Fi will be available 24/7 in the Library’s parking lot. We also have a variety of materials available to you digitally. Naming just a few, you can download e-books and e-audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource, TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks. To access all of these resources, simply go to pagosalibrary.org and select the gray tab towards the top of the page that says “Online Resources.”

We are asking that you keep all materials that you have checked out instead of returning them to the library or the uptown dropbox. As always, you do not need to worry about overdue fees. We will increase the number of items that you can have checked out during this closure.

• The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership greenhouses in Centennial Park are closed to the public indefinitely.

Churches

• The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

• St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church: We have been advised to cancel all church services and other activities at our church for the next two weeks. We will reassess the situation after Sunday March 22nd.

• Pagosa UU Fellowship cancelled Sunday Service and all meetings at the Fellowship.

• Pagosa Bible Church will be closed for services and meetings. You can view our Sunday service online at www.pagosabiblechurch.org or on our Facebook page.

Other activities

• Sunday night Bingo at Parish Hall cancelled.

• Pagosa Springs Rotary Club meetings have been cancelled at Pagosa Brewing for at least 30 days.

• The Southwest Organization for Sustainability is postponing community Earth Day celebrations until later in the summer.

• 9Health Fair postponed, April 25

• Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership has postponed/canceled the Environmental Film Festival until further notice.

Ski area

• Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas will be suspending their operations beginning today, Sunday March 15, until further notice. We know that this action will cause disappointment and inconvenience for many visitors and residents, but it is made with the best interests of our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate in mind. The Governor of Colorado has issued an executive order directing this suspension of operations. He has done so in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and local public health authorities and out of concern for the capacity of local health providers. Please be patient during this time as Wolf Creek will be receiving a high volume of calls and inquiries.

