Business announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area business are making working to better serve you. The following are announcements from them:

Restaurants

2 Chicks and a Hippie — Our team would like to extend an invitation to all those who are hungry and well to come sit and eat with us! If you’re not well or uncomfortable to sitting with others then we are happy to do curbside to go orders! We are taking every precaution to ensure we sanitize to keep customers and employees safe. Please give us a call to order! (970) 731-6020

Pagosa Baking Company — Our priority is the health and safety our employees, customers, visitors and all members of our community. Our goal is to provide excellent food and customer service in a clean and safe environment, while serving our customers. Our staff relies on Pagosa Baking Company for their livelihood, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Unless we’re required to close due to an illness among us or an official order, we will remain open. Call in orders to 970-264-9348. We accept payment via credit card, and will deliver curbside. Our Take N Bake Chicken Pot Pies, Cookies, and Pies are all great options for folks staying home. You can also purchase our Green Chile and Gosar Ranch Sausages from our retail freezer. We wish you good health and peace during this uncertain time.

Mountain Pizza — Easy online ordering on our website www.mountainpizzataproom.com. If you would like curbside pickup when you arrive to pick up your online order, call us at (970) 264-7992.

Pagosa Brewing Company and Grill. As we have a responsibility to provide food & sustenance to the community, we will continue to be open until the Governor/Government announces closures of eating establishments (aka Ohio & Illinois.) And after that, will offer To-Go Service if allowable. To that end, we have implemented the following: 1) “Social Distancing” by reducing restaurant capacity via the removal of tables & chairs 2) Regularly sanitizing guest contact points (such as door handles, tables, chairs condiments, menus, silverware, etc.) 3) Confirmed that all dish machines are in proper working order (temperature & chemicals mix) 4) Increases our already existing sanitizing, wipe-down & hand-washing procedures for all team members 5) Making all food menu items available for take-out orders 6) Pre-filling all Beer To-Go in new & sanitized growlers (sorry, no refills at this time) as well as new cans 7) Implementation of curbside pick-up this week. And, we have always had in-place (for the past 14 years) a sick policy that any team members showing symptoms of any kind are immediately sent home for a minimum of three days.

Sushi Fusion is offering Curbside To go orders and Delivery services to the local community. Deliveries within 10 miles. Menu can be found on Sushi Fusion FB and Sushi Fusion Google pics. We are keeping the delivery fees to $5 per order plus driver gratuity. Minimum of $25 per order. Our phone number is (970) 507-3222 and if that’s busy they can text their order and a call back number to (316) 461-9613.

The Juice Goddess — We have received more information about the coming nation-wide events related to the COVID-19 virus and feel like it’s best for us to close so that we can help in the flattening of this curve. We WILL be open tomorrow, Monday March 16th in order to offer food and juice items at a discounted price and minimize produce waste.

Services

OK Nails is fully operating at normal business hours. We are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and technicians. We will ask everyone to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before being serviced and we can provide a face mask to our clients if necessary. We will perform more frequent wipe downs of our chairs and tables. As always we use single use pedicure liners and disposable nail kits and all of our nail tools are sterilized. You can reach us through facebook messenger or by calling us at 970-731-6644. Be safe and be kind to each other.

Pagosa Springs Barbershop will be closed this week 3/16 – 3/20 while we monitor the COViD 19 situation. At this time our openings will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. #communityfirst

Retail

At Homespun Comforts, we believe everything we do helps people live happier and healthier lives. We accomplish this by keeping hot tubs and spas safe and sanitary. Using your hot tub should not be stressful, quite the opposite. Spa’s promote healthy cardiovascular systems, a more peaceful and restful sleep, lowering blood pressure and lessens anxiety – all things we need most now. Procedures at Homespun have always stressed cleanliness but more so even now. We have altered our staff’s schedules to minimize social interaction at the store and we have implemented more aggressive cleaning procedures. In the field our team is equipped with several layers of disinfecting tools and procedures and have been reeducated in our and the CDC expectations for Hot tub service and maintenance. Our retail store remains open at this time and to better serve our community members with underlying health conditions, Homespun will provide limited delivery service or curbside pick-up for spa chemicals and hot tub incidentals to assist you in maintaining a healthy spa, during this COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any concerns regarding water quality and proper sanitation, please reach out to us and a CPO Certified staff member will be more than happy to guide you. (970) 946-4673 /homespuncomforts@live.com

The Methodist Thrift Store will remain open, however, they will not taking donations in an effort to keep employees safeguarded.

Queen Bee offering “hands free” ordering. You can shop at www.queenbeeskin.com. During checkout, you click on “store pick up” and we pack your order and place in a secure location outside so you can pick up without entering the store. Also, orders over $100 qualify for a free Anti Cootie hand sanitizer. We also free hand sanitizers for all customers that come inside the shop.

Walmart temporarily changed its hours and will be open 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice.

Activities

Liberty Theatre — As we continue to monitor the developments regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are committed to the health and safety of our customers and employees. Based on the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control to minimize unnecessary contact and exposure we will be closing our doors until further notice.We thank you for being a valued customer and entrusting us to provide movie entertainment to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you with changes as they arise. On behalf of the Liberty Theatre, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. pagosamovies.com

Aikido of the San Juans is changing to online training and gatherings effective today and through March 31, at which time we will re-evaluate. We are holding an online meeting with our students and parents March 17 at our regular class times. Following that, we will continue with digital trainings and gatherings to stay connected with our students.

Add your announcement

To our valued Pagosa Springs restaurants, retail stores and businesses open to the general public,

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Pagosa Springs SUN offers our support to you.

Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you.

This will be offered to local businesses through April 9 and will be reevaluated at that time.

If you have any questions, please contact Shari Pierce at shari@pagosasun.com.

Follow these topics: News