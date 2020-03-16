Business announcements: Curbside orders, delivery, closures, special hours, online ordering

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area business are making working to better serve you. The following are announcements from them:

RESTAURANTS

Pagosa Brewing Company and Grill. As we have a responsibility to provide food & sustenance to the community, we will continue to be open until the Governor/Government announces closures of eating establishments (aka Ohio & Illinois.) And after that, will offer To-Go Service if allowable. To that end, we have implemented the following: 1) “Social Distancing” by reducing restaurant capacity via the removal of tables & chairs 2) Regularly sanitizing guest contact points (such as door handles, tables, chairs condiments, menus, silverware, etc.) 3) Confirmed that all dish machines are in proper working order (temperature & chemicals mix) 4) Increases our already existing sanitizing, wipe-down & hand-washing procedures for all team members 5) Making all food menu items available for take-out orders 6) Pre-filling all Beer To-Go in new & sanitized growlers (sorry, no refills at this time) as well as new cans 7) Implementation of curbside pick-up this week. And, we have always had in-place (for the past 14 years) a sick policy that any team members showing symptoms of any kind are immediately sent home for a minimum of three days.

Sushi Fusion is offering Curbside To go orders and Delivery services to the local community. Deliveries within 10 miles. Menu can be found on Sushi Fusion FB and Sushi Fusion Google pics. We are keeping the delivery fees to $5 per order plus driver gratuity. Minimum of $25 per order. Our phone number is (970) 507-3222 and if that’s busy they can text their order and a call back number to (316) 461-9613.

The Juice Goddess will be offering call ahead orders and curbside delivery. Phone Number (text or call-in your order): (970) 340-0861. Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

SERVICES

Pagosa Springs Barbershop will be closed this week 3/16 – 3/20 while we monitor the COViD 19 situation. At this time our openings will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. #communityfirst

RETAIL

The Methodist Thrift Store will remain open, however, they will not taking donations in an effort to keep employees safeguarded.

Queen Bee offering “hands free” ordering. You can shop at www.queenbeeskin.com. During checkout, you click on “store pick up” and we pack your order and place in a secure location outside so you can pick up without entering the store. Also, orders over $100 qualify for a free Anti Cootie hand sanitizer. We also free hand sanitizers for all customers that come inside the shop.

Walmart temporarily changed its hours and will be open 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice.

RELIGIOUS COMMUNITIES

The Community United Methodist Church will be closed for meetings, gatherings and worship services. But our food pantry will remain open.

ADD YOUR ANNOUNCEMENT

To our valued Pagosa Springs restaurants, retail stores and businesses open to the general public,

During this time of precautions and unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Pagosa Springs SUN offers our support to you.

Please email any changes in hours, business practices or special assistance you are offering, such as curbside pickup, to shari@pagosasun.com. We will post those on our Facebook page and PagosaSUN.com at no cost to you.

This will be offered to local businesses through April 9 and will be reevaluated at that time.

If you have any questions, please contact Shari Pierce at shari@pagosasun.com.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories