Burning pole, not vehicular accident, source of downtown power outage

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) crews in Archuleta County affected repairs at the site of the vehicular pole collision, but it was then discovered that, unfortunately, this was not the source of the outage in downtown Pagosa Springs. At approximately 6:30 a.m., crews found a burning pole and were able to isolate the outage, reducing the number of consumer-members to 148. Power will continue to be restored as repairs are made.

More information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

