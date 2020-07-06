Building inspector updates county commissioners on building permits

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Archuleta County Chief Building Inspector Greg Weaver gave an update on his department to the county commissioners at their work session on June 23.

Weaver reported that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of building going on in the county is roughly the same.

Weaver reported that:

• As of June 22, 2019, the county had processed 151 building permits for the year.

• As of June 23 of this year, the county has processed 124 building permits, 51 of which are single-family residential home permits.

He noted that in 2019, the county processed over 400 permits total, which was the most ever recorded in a single year.

Weaver also commented on the commissioners’ decision to move from the 2006 building codes to the 2015 building codes, which took effect last year.

“I remember attending some of the meetings with the builders and many of them were not in favor, mainly regarding the costs that might be passed with that change,” he said, adding, “After nine months, I can honestly say that I have not seen or heard of any related changes that had negative impact on cost or the overall building process.”

Weaver called former building inspector John Ruyle, who retired last year, his “mentor.”

“He trained me and prepared me for this position. I thank him for that,” said Weaver.

Weaver said that with Development Services Director Brad Callender’s arrival last year, “he has helped us shape the department into a more effective department for both planning and building.”

Commissioner Steve Wadley commented on the role of the Development Services office in the county, which was referred to as the Planning Department until about a year ago.

“We want people to follow the rules, but we also want to get ‘em to success,” he said, adding, “We want to make sure people, when they come to the county, that we’re responsive to ‘em and we try to help ‘em complete the project in the best way possible.”