Build Pagosa names charities for matching funds challenge

By Kim Elzinga

Special to The SUN

Build Pagosa (BP) has identified seven local charities to receive donations raised throughout this past year and collected from members of the community who have participated in BP’s matching funds challenge.

Those charities include United Methodist Church Food Bank, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church Food Bank, Amazing Grace Church Food Bank, Catholic Church Food Bank, Restoration Fellowship Church Food Bank, TARA (Arboles) Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity Archuleta County.

BP will be distributing $1,000 to each charity primarily through donations received from its annual fundraiser, Sledz on the Rez, and from “give backs” from Pagosa Springs High School seniors who decided to support their community instead of receive a graduation gift from the nonprofit.

Any additional donations received from the community through the matching funds challenge will be divided equally amongst the seven charities.

“The board decided that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the immediate need in our community is for basic things like food, so most of the donations will be going to local food banks. Plus, it’s what the kids wanted, too,” said BP’s director, Traci Bishop. “We are beyond amazed at these kids and what big hearts they have. It’s an honor to be able to support their wishes.”

For more information on the matching funds challenge, contact Bishop (tbishop7866@gmail.com).

To make a donation online, head to buildpagosa.org and select the Donation tab at the top.