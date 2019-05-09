Build Pagosa and Pagosa Springs High School building trades classes auction

Photos courtesy Kim Elzinga

Scene … at the second annual dinner, dance and charity auction hosted by Build Pagosa and the Pagosa Springs High School building trades classes. Dog houses and a garden shed built by students were auctioned at the event, with that auction raising upwards of $11,000. Dinner at the event was provided by the school’s culinary arts students and music was provided by the San Juan Mountain Boys.

This story was posted on May 9, 2019.