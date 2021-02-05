Buckaroos Horse-Drawn Rides

Buckaroos Horse-Drawn Rides is a brand-new sleigh and wagon ride business in downtown Pagosa Springs. Owner-operator Buck Kois is pictured here driving Barb and Sue, a pair of 1,800-pound Percheron draft horses, while a family enjoys the ride. During the 30-minute experience, guests meet and pet the friendly horses, are entertained with fun facts and jokes from Buck, and sip hot cocoa while snuggled up on the sleigh. Views of the San Juan Mountains, hot springs and San Juan River provide plenty of photographing opportunities and lasting memories — and don’t forget to take selfies with the horses. Reservations and walk-ups are welcome for all ages. Buckaroos is operating at the vacant lot next to 323 Hot Springs Blvd. now through March, and plans to offer wagon rides all summer long. For more information and booking, visit BuckaroosRides.com.