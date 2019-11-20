Brown announces candidacy for county commissioner

On Nov. 4, Warren Brown announced his candidacy for November 2020’s election for Archuleta County commissioner for District 1.

Currently, the District 1 seat is held by Steve Wadley, who is term-limited.

Brown explained that he is running for this position because believes that it is important to have a strong “central point of leadership” within the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners.

“I think it’s important that we have a commissioner that is willing to look for solution-based alternatives that allow us to access the resources we need so we can better address the challenges we face as a community,” Brown said in an interview.

Brown added that it is also important to have a commissioner who has courage and is willing to do things differently than the way they have been done previously.

If elected, Brown explained he has a couple of different goals in mind.

“I think that we need to have some responsible infrastructure maintenance and development,” Brown said.

Brown cited things such as local roads and broadband as examples.

“I also think it’s very important that, as a county, we pursue other business investments that fit into the fiber of our community so we can balance our tourist-based industry,” he said. “Because we’ve seen at our neighboring communities, one significant fire season is likely to have a significant impact on our economy. So I think, in essence, we need to diversify.”

Brown also noted it’s important to have representation at every level — local, regional and state — so that the county can have a seat at these “tables.”

By being involved, the county can stay relevant in conversations and other governmental agencies can know what the county’s needs are and how to meet them, Brown described.

In regard to challenges facing the office of county commissioner, Brown explained that there are a number of them.

“I think that, really, we’re all working towards the same goal: teamwork,” he said. “And that’s one of the specialties that I’ve had for years, not only as a local business owner but also in more than a quarter century as a public servant, are bringing people together toward a task or set of tasks and working together towards that accomplishment.”

Brown described that he has had over 26 years of experience in public service, working at three other law enforcement agencies, with 20 years being spent in the city of Montrose’s police department.

Additionally, Brown worked for two years in Tarrant County, Texas.

Locally, Brown spent a short stint at the Pagosa Springs Police Department and was hired at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) four years ago, he explained.

Brown currently serves as the ACSO’s operations lieutenant, overseeing the day-to-day operations for patrol, investigations, animal control, school resource, and property and evidence.

Along with his wife, Brown owns a local insurance agency, which is what prompted Brown and his family to move to Archuleta County in April 2015.

chris@pagosasun.com

