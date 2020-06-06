Brooke Hampton

The Fort Lewis College School of Arts and Sciences held its annual Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Symposium virtually on April 23. Student participants were selected by their departments to represent the best undergraduate research and performances done at Fort Lewis College this year. Each department selects two students to give talks, and up to five groups of students to present posters or performances. Many of these students have also presented at professional conferences in their disciplines.

Brooke Hampton, of Pagosa Springs, presented a project titled “Imagination Fuels the Future: The Value of Creative Problem-Solving for K-12 Students” supervised by faculty mentor Dr. Lorien Chambers-Schuldt and Dr. Jillian Wenburg.

Hampton’s major is physics.

