Brockover Mesa/Turkey Springs prescribed burn complete, smoke still expected

By Deana Harms

Fire Mitigation, Education and Prevention Specialist

BLM – Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit

Favorable weather conditions made it possible to complete 400 acres on the Brockover prescribed burn in the Brockover Mesa/Turkey Springs area, north of Pagosa Springs.

Ignition operations were completed at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Both hand and aerial ignitions were used to reintroduce prescribed fire to reduce hazardous ground fuels, lessen the risk of unplanned large wildfires, while improving wildlife habitat and forest health in the ponderosa pine stands.

Expect to see smoke in and around the area in the next few days as interior ground vegetation smolders and consumes. Fire resources will patrol and monitor the burn area during this time.

Smoke is expected to move toward the east, northeast and down drainage overnight. Sunday will be breezier and should assist with moving smoke out of the area.

Scattered precipitation is forecasted for Monday and Tuesday.

For more information about prescribed burn visit InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6288/