British soul to hit Durango with The James Hunter Six on Feb. 21

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

The British soul singer James Hunter, whose smoky voice has been compared to his influences Sam Cooke, Georgie Fame and Jackie Wilson, takes the stage at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College with his band, The James Hunter Six, on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The dance floor will be open.

As the newest family member of the famed Daptone Records (America’s premier soul imprint), The James Hunter Six is considered one of the hottest soul acts in the world. Individually, Hunter is revered as a rhythm and blues singer of uncommon vitality and chops, whose buoyant spirit and magnetic stage charisma is said to demolish labels like “throwback” and “retro.”

Tickets for The James Hunter Six ($28/$38) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by calling 247-7657 or by visiting the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. All sales are final.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Fort Lewis, Music