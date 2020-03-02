Bring your ‘collections’ to the 9Health Fair on April 25

By Sharee Grazda

Special to The PREVIEW

Your “collections” of expired and unwanted prescription medications will be gladly accepted during the local 9Health Fair’s participation in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

These items need to be removed from our homes to prevent their accidental or intentional harmful use by children or adults.

They should also be safely discarded to prevent their entering our landfill and water systems as a result of flushing or washing down drains.

Representatives of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office will provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating about the potential for abuse of medications.

The national October 2019 Take Back Day took in 882,919 pounds (almost 442 tons) of unused or expired prescription medication and vape devices.

Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices may be accepted from consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

Clean out your medicine cabinet, bathroom drawers and travel containers for these items, and help us keep people, animals and our environment safe and drug free.

Your second “collection” that can be donated is prescription eyeglasses, magnifier glasses and sunglasses you no longer need. At this time, no glasses cases are needed. We will have a Lions Club donation box on hand.

So, put this reminder on your calendar: Attend the 9Health Fair on April 25 from 7 to 11 a.m., at Pagosa Springs High School — and take old meds and old glasses.

Have questions? Would you like to volunteer in a medical or nonmedical position? Please call or text our local site coordinator, Lorena Medina, at (720) 371-0410 or email her at loremedina0817@gmail.com.

