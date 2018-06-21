Bring the USS Pueblo home

On Jan. 23, 1968, the USS Pueblo and its crew were attacked by the North Korean military while peacefully sailing in international waters. The crew of the ship tried valiantly to resist capture, but were outgunned and eventually forced to surrender.

