Bridging America’s digital skills gap and makerspace crafts event for all ages

America has a digital skills gap, and libraries are increasingly becoming go-to hubs for personal and professional development. As higher levels of digital skills have become integral to all kinds of work, libraries across the country are stepping up to help — and your library is right up there playing a leadership role.

Few modern jobs are untouched by the wave of digitalization sweeping the American economy. One study cited by The Atlantic magazine showed that, between 2002 and 2016, the share of jobs requiring low digital skills dropped from 56 to 30 percent, while the share requiring high digital skills rose from 5 to 23 percent.

You need multiple tools to do well in the digital age — a computer, the Internet, credible online resources and face-to-face help — and they all are freely available to you at your Ruby Sisson library.

Our free resources include 14 computers for public use, Wi-Fi, computer classes, drop-in technology help, online computer tutorials and two bilingual computer learning stations for young children. Scanning documents to a thumb drive or an email address is also free. Printing costs only 15 cents a page for black-and-white copies or 50 cents a page for color copies.

Makespace crafts event

Creative people of all ages are invited to join us next Thursday, Dec. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. for a very special free crafts event. We’ll provide all varieties of materials for you to use to build, design and create whatever crafts you want.

Holiday closures

Your library closes at noon on Dec. 24 and is closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas. Similarly, we close at noon on Dec. 31 and are closed Jan. 1, 2020, for New Year’s.

Teen gaming today

Free teen gaming normally happens on Tuesdays for teens in the sixth through 12th grades, but just for December, it will happen on Thursdays because of scheduling conflicts. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks on Dec. 19 and 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 20, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

ESL classes expand to evening sessions

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes have been so appreciated at your library that we are — by popular demand — switching one of the weekly sessions to the evening to make it easier for more people to participate.

The new schedule is Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. The classes are led by two highly experienced teachers — Joyce Holdread for the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone for beginners. No registration is required.

Clases nocturnas de ESL en la biblioteca

Las clases han sido tan apreciadas en su biblioteca que nosotros — por demanda popular — estamos cambiando una de las sesiones semanales de la noche para facilitar la participación de más personas. El nuevo horario es los martes de 5-7 y los viernes de 12-2. Las clases son dirigidas por dos maestras altamente experimentadas; Joyce Holdread enseñará a los estudiantes intermedios y avanzados y Ellen Ragone enseñará a los principiantes. No es necesario registrarse.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) accelerated GED course is available only once more in December: Monday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 3:45 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones. These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

More Christmas books

“Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans explores the deeper meaning of Christmas. “A Jensen Family Christmas” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone shows how danger is one of the family holiday traditions. “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella follows a young woman whose parents ask her to host Christmas.

Nonfiction

“AOC” by Prachi Gupta is a biography of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen is the true story of two sisters who escaped years of abuse from their sadistic mother. “Casa Construction Exterior” by Michael Gary Devloo is a guide to residential construction in both English and Spanish.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Just Watch Me” by Jeff Lindsay introduces a new thriller series featuring Riley Wolfe. “The Second Sleep” by Robert Harris follows a young English priest whose faith is tested by the possessions of an older dead priest. “The Andromeda Evolution” by Daniel H. Wilson is a sequel 50 years after “The Andromeda Strain” made Michael Crichton a household name. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci features FBO agent Atlee Pine. “Beating About the Bush” by M.C. Beaton is an Agatha Raisin mystery. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson is an Alex Cross mystery. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen follows a woman who signs up for a psychology study. “The Age of Anxiety” by Pete Townshend deals with mythic and operatic themes.

Large print

“Stealth” by Stuart Woods is a Stone Barrington mystery. “Contention and Other Frontier Stories” features 17 new stories about the American frontier in the early 1900s. “Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes” by Ace Atkins is a Spenser mystery. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts is book three of the Chronicles of the One series.

Other novels

“The Confession Club” by Elizabeth Berg features a supper club with members who decide to share embarrassing misdeeds and regrets. “Sword of Kings” by Bernard Cornwell is the 12th installment of the epic Saxon Tales series. “Once Upon an Alaska Summer” by Lisa T. Bergren is a romance. “Nothing To See Here” by Kevin Wilson is an unusual story of parental love. “Star Wars: Resistance Reborn” by Rebecca Roanhorse is the prequel to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern takes readers into a world of stories was filled with keys, cats, books and mystery.

Books on CD

“Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone and “Bucked Out in Dodge” by Ralph Compton are westerns. “Hawke’s Target” by Reavis Z. Wortham is a Texas Ranger Sonny Hawke thriller. “The Andromeda Evolution” by Daniel H. Wilson is a sequel 50 years after “The Andromeda Strain” made Michael Crichton a household name. “The Deserter” by Nelson and Alex DeMille is a thriller about the hunt for an Army deserter. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark is a thriller about sexual misconduct. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child is a Jack Reacher thriller.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For their generous monetary donations, we are grateful to Ron Stanke, Jan and Bob Clinkenbeard, Gayle Dixon, and Susan and Terry Arrington. For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” — Mahatma Ghandi (1869-1948), Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule, and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

