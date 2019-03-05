Breast health awareness: Education, screenings and more at 9Health Fair April 27

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall. There were over 2 million new cases in 2018 (World Cancer Research Fund).

It’s the second-leading cause of death among women. One in eight women are diagnosed in her lifetime. Each year, about 253,000 women in America are diagnosed and over 40,500 die. Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed, and one dies every 13 minutes. There are over 3.3 million survivors in the U.S. today.

In the U.S. in 2018, approximately 266,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in women and 2,550 cases were diagnosed in men.

During the 1970s, about nine out of 100 women got breast cancer (9 percent). Today, that percentage has increased by 45 percent. There’s concern that cases will rise by 70 percent during coming years (World Health Foundation).

The 9Health Fair on April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School will offer a blood test panel for $35, free screenings, educational programs and the chance to meet health professionals.

Have special health and wellness skills? Could you offer education and information?

Want to volunteer? Have a working brain and a good attitude? Have any questions? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317, email: sgrazda@gmail.com or visit 9HealthFair.org. Reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

