Breakfast with Santa set for Saturday

By Dan Burch

Special to The PREVIEW

Christmas is a time for family and tradition. The Pagosa Springs High School music department will once again host Breakfast with Santa. Many families have made this event a good way to start off the Christmas season with a great tradition.

This Saturday, Dec. 14, you and your family can come to the high school commons and start the morning with a full breakfast, enjoy games and face painting for the kids, hear inspiring Christmas songs from our high school musicians and complete the morning with a picture with Santa.

This event is a fundraiser for the high school music department. All proceeds go towards the music department’s events in the spring, including the Music in the Parks Competition.

There is a $5 fee at the door and it covers all the morning’s events. Breakfast will be ready at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m. Make plans now to make this morning part of your Christmas season plans.

