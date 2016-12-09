Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 10 at high school

- News
By Dan Burch
Special to The PREVIEW
Christmas is a time for family and tradition. The Pagosa Springs High School Music Department will once again host Breakfast with Santa at the high school. Many families have made this event a good way to start off the Christmas season with a great tradition.
This Saturday, Dec. 10, you and your family can come to the high school commons area and start the morning with a full breakfast, enjoy games and face painting for the kids, hear inspiring Christmas songs from our high school musicians and complete the morning with a picture with Santa.
This event is a fundraiser for the high school music department. All proceeds go towards the music department’s events in the spring, including the Music in the Parks competition.
There is a $5 fee at the door and it covers all the morning’s events. There is a $20 maximum per family. Breakfast will be ready at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m. Make plans now to make this morning part of your Christmas season plans.
