Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 10 at high school

Photo courtesy Dan Burch

Breakfast with Santa is set for Dec. 10, offering a full breakfast, games, face painting for youngsters, songs from high school musicians and, of course, photos with Santa. Proceeds from the event benefit the high school music department’s spring events.

By Dan Burch
Special to The PREVIEW

Christmas is a time for family and tradition. The Pagosa Springs High School Music Department will once again host Breakfast with Santa at the high school. Many families have made this event a good way to start off the Christmas season with a great tradition.

This Saturday, Dec. 10, you and your family can come to the high school commons area and start the morning with a full breakfast, enjoy games and face painting for the kids, hear inspiring Christmas songs from our high school musicians and complete the morning with a picture with Santa.

This event is a fundraiser for the high school music department. All proceeds go towards the music department’s events in the spring, including the Music in the Parks competition.

There is a $5 fee at the door and it covers all the morning’s events. There is a $20 maximum per family. Breakfast will be ready at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m. Make plans now to make this morning part of your Christmas season plans.

This story was posted on December 9, 2016.

