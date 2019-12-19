Breakfast with Santa

SUN photos/Randi Pierce

Youngsters meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus to explain what they want for Christmas at the Dec. 14 Breakfast with Santa. The annual event featured a full breakfast, crafts, games, face painting for the kids, Christmas songs from high school musicians and a picture with Santa. The Pagosa Springs High School music department hosted the event with all proceeds going toward the music department’s events in the spring, including the Music in the Parks competition.



Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Education, Food, Fund Raiser, Holiday Events, Lifestyle, Music, News, Top Stories