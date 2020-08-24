Breakfast in a Balloon to benefit Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

By Sally High

Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) continues to develop the west end of Centennial Park. Despite the greenhouses being closed due to COVID-19, there have been recent additions to the Riverwalk site including a Native Plants Garden and an active solar array.

The GGP is “growing food and community with local energy!”

With ColorFest and Breakfast with Balloons being canceled this year, what does a creative nonprofit do? A virtual Breakfast in a Balloon.

A short video, “Breakfast IN a Balloon,” launches on Thursday, Sept. 3. The fun and information-packed film will send viewers to Pagosagreen.org/breakfast-in-a-balloon to purchase a scrumptious gourmet breakfast and support the GGP’s operations and educational programming. The film takes place in a hot air balloon and features young Pagosans enjoying their delicious breakfasts.

Breakfasts will be served the four mornings that would have been Pagosa’s ColorFest weekend, Thursday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 20. It’s easy to support the GGP and celebrate a special breakfast morning with family or properly social-distanced friends.

Here’s how it works. A GGP supporter buys a breakfast, or several breakfasts, from the GGP website. Your receipt is your ticket that you give to Pagosa Baking Company (PBC) when you pick up your special breakfast box. The GGP will provide a list of purchasers to PBC for each day.

Tickets are only $40 and include an annual GGP membership, along with a box of savory and sweet breakfast delights, and a fresh long-stem flower. Your annual membership allows Pagosa’s remarkable environmental education site to cover operational expenses until the GGP’s greenhouses can again serve the community.

As the school year begins, the GGP is planning virtual lessons about growing food year-round, solar and geothermal energy, birds and biodiversity, and the importance of native plants. The GGP is volunteer- and donor-driven. Join us and enjoy a fancy breakfast with us.

To learn more about the virtual Breakfast in a Balloon, like the GGP on Facebook or follow us on Instagram, @geogreenhouse. Visit Pagosagreen.org for details and to purchase your breakfasts.