‘Breakfast IN a Balloon’ launches this week to benefit GGP

By Sally High

Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) is launching a hot air balloon, launching a promotional video and launching an online fundraiser. “Breakfast IN a Balloon” offers all GGP supporters an opportunity to donate to its continuing operations and educational activities.

Watch the “Breakfast IN a Balloon” video on your computer. If you don’t receive a link in your email, go to https://www.pagosagreen.org/breakfast-in-a-balloon/. Enjoy the short video and buy a ticket for a gourmet breakfast by a hometown favorite. Each breakfast ticket buyer receives an annual GGP membership, a long-stem rose and a scrumptious breakfast in a box.

The special breakfasts will be served for four mornings, Sept. 17 through Sept. 20. When you buy your breakfast tickets on the GGP website, a list is generated for each morning and is given to the chef. Each new or renewed GGP member will receive email confirmation that will serve as your tickets when you pick up your breakfasts. If you don’t have those tickets in hand, the bakery will have your name on that morning’s list.

The GGP is an educational nonprofit that operates three dome greenhouses along Pagosa’s Centennial Park Riverwalk. The GGP is the home of the Rotary Garden and the Native Plants Garden. The GGP uses geothermal heat to grow food year-round, allowing students to engage in hands-on learning during the school year. Classes visited the Education Dome each Monday until COVID-19, when Archuleta School District sent students home for their safety and began remote learning.

When the GGP closed the greenhouses to the public, the indoor vegetable gardens transitioned immediately to production for Pagosa Farmers Market and local food pantries. The GGP remains committed to serving the Pagosa Springs community and encourages our supporters to remain committed to our mission: “Growing Food and Community with Local Energy!”

Kudos to other dynamic Pagosa nonprofits whose fundraising has gone digital in recent weeks. We are, indeed, all in this together.

Breakfast IN a Balloon is the first GGP fundraiser of 2020. The dedicated nonprofit looks forward to reopening to the public as soon as it’s safe. Help us out by visiting https://www.pagosagreen.org/breakfast-in-a-balloon. Contact us at ggp@pagosagreen.org with any questions or clarifications needed. We’ll see you soon on the Riverwalk.