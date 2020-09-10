Break the monotony with Dancing with the Pagosa Stars

By Lilli Peters

Seeds of Learning

After months of quarantining at home and repeatedly watching all of your favorite shows, we are excited to break the monotony for you with the never-before-done virtual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars 2020 on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

This year, our stars and coaches have had to work extra hard to prepare for the show and your entertainment, with a compacted practice schedule while wearing masks. But they are committed to working to earn your votes because they know the children at Seeds of Learning need our community’s help more than ever.

You don’t have to be a relative or close friend to vote for a star. If you are athletic, enjoy local art, support our high school kids, appreciate local philanthropists or support local business, there is a star you will want to vote for. Just visit http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/ to view star bios for Quinlan Quiros, Theresa Snyder, Gabriel Heraty, Blue Haas, Jonathan Dobson and Robert Bonham, and you can vote from there.

Each $1 vote supports Seeds of Learning and gets these stars closer to the Mirror Ball Trophy. You can vote as much and as often as you like. You can even vote for more than one star. You can also vote by sending your check, along with the star’s name you are voting for, to Seeds of Learning, P.O. Box 5831, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Learn more about these stars and Seeds of Learning through our Facebook page entitled Dancing With the Pagosa Stars. We are posting sneak previews of stars’ dances and fun insight into the details of the show, so please check it out.

The best part about voting is your donation qualifies for a Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit. Any individual, corporation or other business entity making a monetary contribution to promote child care in Colorado is eligible for a 50 percent tax credit when filing a Colorado income tax return. That means that $500 in votes only costs you $250. This tax credit is a “win-win-win” for the taxpayer, for the star dancing and for the preschool children educated at Seeds of Learning.

The reality is, your voting dollars will be used to help support families whose income does not allow them to pay full tuition for their children to attend Seeds. And children originally “expected to fail” will be well on their way to success, not just in kindergarten, but in the rest of their lives.

The rewards of early education are not as immediate as a meal purchased for a homeless traveler. The process of educating a child takes time, patience and love. But research following preschoolers into adulthood, who received the benefits of early education, proves the effects are long-term and permanent. The first five years of a child’s brain development are critical and once past, can never be regained. There is no “do over” for a toddler who has not learned how to share or manage his anger. There is no “mulligan” for the child that has not learned cognitive skills she will be asked to use the rest of her life.

Another way to support is to buy a ticket to watch the show virtually on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $55 by going to: http://growingseeds.org/go/dance2020/.

The stars of our show fully understand the importance of early education and are working very hard to give you a good performance and earn your votes to continue helping these children. Whether or not your star wins the Mirror Ball Trophy on Sept. 26 for raising the most money, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you too are a “star” for providing a future for an at-risk child. The staff, families and most of all the children at Seeds of Learning are extremely grateful to the many men and women of Pagosa and our surrounding communities for their support.