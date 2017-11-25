Brain trauma and the power of the mind at New Thought Sunday

- News
By Constance d’Angelis
Special to The PREVIEW
Are you or someone you know living a life of quiet desperation? In the 1854 classic “Walden,” Henry David Thoreau says that most of us “lead lives of quiet desperation.”
What happens when your brain is traumatized? How does this affect the power of your mind to direct your life? Could this lead to quiet desperation?
On Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will focus on head and brain trauma as a model. Challenges pinpointed and clearly identified through this dramatic injury affect the injured and those associated with the victim. There is practically no effective medical treatment.
Dr. Constance d’Angelis has personal experience. In the process of creating a treatise on the subject, she is working with an intern from the University of South Florida and is involved in serious study, both anecdotal and scientific.
d’Angelis played women’s professional football in the 1970s. As a middle linebacker, she directly relates to athletes who engage in potentially traumatic sports. Currently, d’Angelis is writing a book/memoir of her experiences as a woman professional football player for the Toledo Troopers. Numerous blogs are available on her website: ConstancedAngelis.com or AnytimeCLE.com.
Sunday morning services are held at 10 a.m. and movie/discussions are held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. The next movie is on Dec. 2 and will be “Spiritual Liberation,” featuring Michael Beckwith. We are located at 40 N. 15th St.
New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and spiritual concepts for a positive, joyful life. We welcome you, your insights, beliefs, knowledge and talents. Join us and engage in a new spiritual adventure.
For information about PCNT, attend a service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail P.O. Box 1052. Find us on Facebook or website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
