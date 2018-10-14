- News
On Saturday, Sept. 15, Brad William Gore passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 28. Brad was born Aug. 9, 1990, in Wilcox, Ariz., to Robin Honaker. He was a graduate of Pagosa Springs High School.
Growing up in Pagosa Springs, he loved snowboarding, video games, cooking and music. Brad was a chef at the Alley House Restaurant in Pagosa Springs, where his passion for food and cooking really not only excelled but shined. Brad’s love of life, infectious smile and laugh endured him to everyone who had the pleasure of being in his presence.
Brad is survived by his mother, Robin Honaker; sisters Juanita Wunder, Tabitha Beer and her husband, John; aunt Judy Buhler, uncle Bill and Alyssa Gore; nieces Kaya, Violet, Ashby, Amy, Jessica and Alisen; nephews Braxton, Ethan and Talon; cousins Deanna and Rob Williams, Jenee Williams, Allana Buhler, Luke and Paige Koren, Maverick, and Little Miss K; and his best friend and companion, Avalanche.
There will be a celebration of Brad’s life on Oct. 14 at Yamaguchi Park at 2 p.m. Potluck — please bring your favorite dish that reminds you of Brad. The family invites you for food, music and laughter to celebrate Brad’s wonderful life.
