Boys’ basketball to host postseason action Tuesday

The Pagosa Springs High School boys’ basketball team is slated to host the Monte Vista Pirates Tuesday evening for the first round of the district tournament.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The winner of the game will advance to round two of the district tournament on Friday in Bayfield, and will face the Alamosa Mean Moose at 5 p.m.
