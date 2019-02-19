Boys’ basketball postponed until Wednesday

- News
This evening’s Intermountain League tournament game between the Pagosa Springs High School Pirates and the Alamosa High School Mean Moose has been postponed.
The game was originally scheduled to begin this evening at 5 p.m. in Alamosa, but will instead be played tomorrow at the same time and place.
Three of the four tournament games scheduled for boys’ and girls’ basketball today were postponed. For more on the tournament and the teams, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
