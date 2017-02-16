Bow wow woes

I am knee deep in dogs. Did someone call for a party? Leave me out of it. I am not in a party mood.

There are usually only two dogs in the house, but, courtesy of Philippine Airlines, two more have now arrived. I should’ve called for extreme vetting. At any moment, an additional one or two may arrive, invited or not.

Whether belonging to my Sweet Al or one of our children, I’ve realized that their dogs are no different than other people’s children, just hairier and with a perpetually wet nose. The family hurts for them, hugs on them, laughs with them and feeds them from the table the moment I turn my head.

I’m the only one who is seeing clearly; everyone else is blindly in love. I’m not sure how it is in most households, but Slade dogs come with their own entitlement, “housedog.”

Our son says, “My dogs are from a hot climate, so they can’t stay out in the snow very long. They’re not used to the cold, which makes their legs and joints stiff.”

If I leave one of his dogs outside for too long, my son expects someone to give them an oil rub massage — by the fireplace.

“Oooh, no! It’s not going to be me.”

Before the intrepid travelers made their trek from a sunny island beach to a snow covered San Juan, I asked our son, “Does your dog lift his leg?”

“My dog? Of course not, Prince has manners. I’ve taught him better.”

Day one, Prince entered our house, went directly to Whiskey’s bed and wet on it. Whiskey’s white teeth showed, she growled and was ready to fight for canine supremacy.

I said to our son, “You’re dog wet on Whiskey’s bed. You need to clean it up.”

“He was just saying hello.”

“Now Reyna is in my chair. She needs to get out.”

“Reyna, get out of Grandma’s chair. Go get up on her bed.” A big laugh came from Stephen, and then I growled and showed my teeth.

Our son spent a fortune flying his two dogs from the Philippines to Pagosa. But shortly after their arrival and a brief introduction, I found myself on dog-sitting duty.

Before my Sweet Al and our son stepped into the car to head for town, Al gave Whiskey a bone. It didn’t take long for me to realize we were about to have a coup d’état.

I said to Al, “Four dogs and one bone. Really! Three are looking at that bone ready to pounce on Whiskey. You can’t do that.”

“This is Whiskey’s home, she can take care of herself. She doesn’t know what is going on; Prince and the others should just stay away from her.”

“Well, they won’t. Besides, Prince is enamored with your dog. Whiskey is protecting her territory and she will attack him.”

Our son said, “Prince is a peacemaker, he doesn’t know any strangers. He likes Whiskey, everything will be OK.”

I was left standing among two golden retrievers, a golden lab and Whiskey, Al’s Drahthaar German wirehaired pointer and beloved hunting dog.

I can see it now, on the front page of The SUN: “A mad grandma fights off four dogs. The dogs were admitted into the medical clinic for treatment. Grandma’s name is being withheld from the public due to possible outburst of rage. This is a dog town.”

If enough wasn’t enough, our daughter and son-in-law’s chocolate Lab showed up after they left their house for work. Diesel made a beeline for our house. She traveled 2 miles down the Blanco and even swam across an icy river. She must have thought there was a paw-ty going on.

Our youngest daughter called to say she was coming over. I told her, “Leave your dog at home.” I explained what was going on. She left her black Lab at home, but not without a little pity party of her own. She was upset at me because Daisy was the only one not invited to the party.

“There are no party hats, there is no cake. There is no party, she’s not missing anything but a few dogfights.”

“But Daisy wants to meet her new cousins and see her sisters.”

“Then you will just have to show her the family photo album. I don’t want her here. It’s just too much.”

To be fair, like children, these dogs all have their own individual personalities and temperaments. Stephen’s golden retrievers are the best behaved. They do not leave his side and he looks at them with love-struck eyes. It’s easy to understand why he wouldn’t leave them behind when he moved back to the U.S.

Even as I am sitting at my desk and writing, Reyna walked over, put her head on my lap and looked up at me with big brown eyes. How could I not be inclined to love her? Or, at the very least, I could smile at her and pat her on the head.

Angel’s dog is the alpha dog. She eats the other dogs’ food and thinks it is within her complete right to lie on my couch whenever she wants. So, now, in the middle of my beautiful living room sits a beautiful couch, with a chair laying on its side acting like a field scarecrow.

Our daughter who lives down the road came by to get her dog. We started talking and then she left. She forgot to take her dog. So here I now sit, in the middle of five dogs and with one pouting at home because she thinks she is missing out on the paw-ty.

Final brushstroke: When children bring their hairy children home to grandmother’s house, Grandma has to bite her lip or risk being bitten. “Love me, love my dog” seems to be this family’s motto. While it all just seems like too much puppy love for me, loving my children and Sweet Al means loving theirs. I wouldn’t be surprised if Valentine’s ads with dog photos start showing up in The SUN.

Readers’ comments

“I went to the thrift store, but I didn’t get picked up. I wondered what Sweet Al’s secret is.” — JD, Pagosa.

“I enjoy the variety of Faith articles, and your Sweet Al column as we now call it. I cut out the article about thrift stores being a great place to pick up old men; just heard back today from a friend in Austin to whom I sent it, and she totally agreed! Her husband has gorgeous blue eyes and this wonderful oratorical voice. She said, ‘I, too, have a similar ‘problem,’ my Booker has had women at Central Market who have remarked on his wonderful voice, etc., etc.; just can’t let these guys go out on their own. Many thanks, and keep writing!” — SG, Pagosa.

Send your comments to betty@bettyslade.com.

Follow these topics: Artist’s Lane

Like this: Like Loading…