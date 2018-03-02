Book Fair underway, family night set for Wednesday

- News
By Lisa Scott
Special to The PREVIEW
Paws for Books Book Fair — Come, Stay, Read a Great Tale! will be running Feb. 26-March 9 during school hours in the Pagosa Springs Elementary School library.
The community, families and teachers are invited to attend this Scholastic Book Fair and participate in activities that accompany the pet theme which are all geared to instill the love of books and reading.
Partners In Education Committee (PIE) have organized family night to be held Wednesday, March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. A delicious hot dog bar with Chicago-style condiments, veggie and turkey dogs and deli salads will be served in the cafeteria.
Trevor Gregory will bring pets and share information about them. Paige Shook from the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library will host storytime with pet stories. Additionally, there will be crafts such as making edible “pet chow” and crafting pet bracelets/collars. All families are invited to the school for an evening full of fun. Participants can also shop the Book Fair and enjoy a meal together.
The elementary school has been hosting book fairs since 1982.
The Book Fair serves several purposes for the school. First, it’s a great way to inspire children to read by introducing new literature and highlighting existing books that kids love. Second, it is an opportunity for students and their families to engage in an all-school activity and create camaraderie around education. Finally, it is a fundraiser, as proceeds from book fairs are used for reading and educational improvements that are not funded through the school budget.
This book fair’s funds will be spent on adding alternative student seating and other improvements to classrooms.
The community is invited to attend the Book Fair as a shopper or volunteer. The event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. For more questions or to volunteer, contact Lisa Scott at 264-2730 or sranch@centurytel.net.
