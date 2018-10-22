Book fair running through Oct. 26 at elementary school

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Lisa Scott
Special to The PREVIEW
“Enchanted Forest Book Fair — Let Your Imagination Grow!” will be running through Oct. 26 during school hours in the Pagosa Springs Elementary School library.
The community, families and teachers are invited to attend this Scholastic Book Fair and participate in activities that accompany the theme, which are all geared to instill the love of books and reading.
Partners In Education Committee (PIE) have organized family night to be held Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. A delicious homemade hearty beef stew and fixings will be served in the cafeteria. For an evening of enchantment, there will be a magic show. Additionally, there will be crafts, guessing games, a fun photo wall and scented pencil sales. Because it’s close to Halloween, children are invited to wear costumes. All families are invited to the school for an evening full of fun. Participants can also shop the book fair and enjoy a meal together.
The book fair serves several purposes for the school. First, it’s a great way to inspire children to read by introducing new literature and highlighting existing books that kids love. Second, it is an opportunity for students and their families to engage in an all-school activity and create camaraderie around education. Finally, it is a fundraiser, as proceeds from book fairs are used for reading and educational improvements that are not funded through the school budget. The past years have been funding alternative seating and SMARTboard technology for classrooms.
Community members invited to attend the book fair as shoppers or volunteers as the event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. For more information or to volunteer, contact Lisa Scott at 264-2730 or sranch@centurytel.net.
Follow these topics: Education, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories, Updates