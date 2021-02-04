Bonnie Jean Nigh

Bonnie Jean Nigh passed away peacefully early morning on Jan. 25 at Pine Ridge Extended Care Center in Pagosa Springs, Colo., where she was a resident/patient for the past four months due to multiple health issues.

Bonnie Jean was born in Gillette, Wyo., on Aug. 16, 1930, to Glenn G. and Harriet M. Clark.

After completing high school, she enrolled in and graduated from the National School of Business in Rapid City, S.D.

On April 30, 1952, Bonnie Jean married Clarence R. Nigh in Gillette, Wyo., and started their life’s journey together for 53 years until Clarence passed away on Aug. 18, 2004. They lived in 10 different states in the USA and in foreign countries such as Colombia, Australia, Mexico and Peru. In April of 1979, Bonnie Jean moved to England to be closer to her husband while he was employed to work in six different African countries. During their many moves, their first son, Rick, was born in Miles City, Mont., and their daughter, Colleen, and son, Michael, were born in Bogota, Colombia.

On Aug. 30, 1980, they started building their home in Pagosa Springs, Colo. In November 1980, Bonnie Jean moved back from England to Houston, Texas, and in April of 1981 along with her husband moved to Denver, Colo., where he continued to work until he retired. On June 1, 1986, Bonnie Jean and Clarence moved permanently into their home that they had built themselves in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Bonnie Jean and Clarence enjoyed square dancing in different towns of Colorado and New Mexico, where they established many lifelong friends.

Bonnie Jean worked at Colby’s Gifts and the Christmas Store in Pagosa Springs for many years before and after her husband passed away and enjoyed getting to know many of the locals and developing many new relationships and friends.

Everybody that knew Bonnie Jean enjoyed listening to her many life stories. She also had a great love for cats and enjoyed the company of the numerous feline friends she brought into her home over the years. She loved to shop and acquire antiques and other artifacts from the many places she lived in the USA and around the world.

Bonnie Jean is survived by her son, Rick Nigh, of Norman, Okla.; her daughter, Colleen, and husband David Letchford, of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; and her son, Mike, Nigh, wife Ann and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of Waller, Texas; her grandchildren, Tessa Letchford, Christopher Letchford and wife Mariana, Harrison Letchford, wife Mary and their two sons, all of Texas; her sister-in-law, Mary Beth Foushee, of Katy, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We love and will miss you, Mom/Grandmom/GMom.

There will be a private memorial at a later date.