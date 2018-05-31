Bombulum Draconis

Bombulum Draconis is decorated with a special Renaissance Award given to teams that impress the appraisers with their design or innovation at the Destination Imagination Global Finals tournament in Knoxville, Tenn. The award reads, “The teams engineering made an olfactory surprise with a massive dragon and minty fart machine triggered by crashing weights.” Pictured with their awards are Ruth Ann and David Morehouse with coach Kristin Morehouse. They competed against 94 other teams and are the first Pagosa Springs team to get to walk across the stage at globals

