Body of missing Pagosa man found

The body of a missing Pagosa Springs man was found Saturday evening.
According to Archuleta County Coroner Dan Keuning, the body of John Charles Allen Sr. was found Saturday evening at about 6 p.m. in a creek located off of Light Plant Road.
He had last been heard from over a week ago, Keuning indicated.
Keuning reported that it appeared Allen was traveling south at a high rate of speed on the road and failed to turn at the corner known as Dead Man’s Curve, then ending up in Mill Creek.
Allen’s body was found submerged in the murky water downstream from his vehicle, Keuning said, and he was officially pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m.
The Pagosa Fire Protection District, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol also responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
For more information, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
