BoCC to file for quiet title action, reverse eminent domain decision

Following an executive session in the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted to reverse its decision to use eminent domain on its Hot Springs Boulevard property, and instead file for a quiet title action.
“I move to authorize the county attorney, based on the facts and the law to pursue a quiet title action for other claims concerning the Hot Springs property and that he not pursue eminent domain at this time,” said Commissioner Clifford Lucero.
Commissioner Steve Wadley seconded the motion, which proceeded to pass unanimously.
Previously, the BoCC voted to use eminent domain to overcome a deed restriction on the parcel.
Earlier this year, the BoCC voted and decided to use that parcel as the site of a new jail and justice center.
For more information on this topic, see the Dec. 15 edition of The Pagosa Springs SUN.
