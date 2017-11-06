BoCC offers to switch locations with courts

- News
“Simply put, we will switch space with you,” reads a Nov. 2 letter from Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) Chair Steve Wadley to the Sixth Judicial District.
The letter, which is slated to be ratified during the BoCC’s regular meeting Tuesday, is a response to the courts’ test results and associated letter dated Oct. 31 in which Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson stated the courts and probation would not be returning to the Archuleta County Courthouse.
“The science continues to prove our position,” Wadley states in the letter, adding later, “Consequently, we are prepared to vacate our current administrative facility and make that available to the Judicial System.”
The letter also notes the impact of having court activity “45 plus miles away.”
The BoCC meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in the BoCC’s meeting room at 398 Lewis St.
