BoCC grants $80,000 for Veterans Memorial Park

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

On June 20, the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to provide $80,000 to help fund the first phase of the planned $1.3 million Veterans Memorial Park.

This story was posted on June 29, 2017.