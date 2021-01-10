BoCC establishes location for official notifications for 2021 meetings

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) established a location for official postings of meeting dates and times for the 2021 calendar year with the approval of resolution 2021-01 at its first regular meeting of the year held on Jan. 5.

Meeting notifications “shall be a link on the home page of the county website at www.archuletacounty.org,” the resolution states.

The resolution also states, “Public notices will continue to be posted at the County Administration Building at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado as a supplementary location; however, such postings are for convenience only and the official public notice posting shall be the link of the home page of the county website.”

According to the resolution, the BoCC designates the “first (1st), and third (3rd) Tuesday of each month, at 1:30 pm, except for June 8th, November 9th and December 14th which are the second (2nd) Tuesday of those months” for its meetings.

Pursuant to Colorado Revised Statute 30-10-109, the BoCC is required to establish the days and office hours for county offices to be kept open for the transaction of county business.

Except for holidays, all county offices, except for county administration offices, will be kept open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday though Friday. The county administration building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The resolution also clarifies the responsibilities of the county sheriff, noting, “the Sheriff shall be subject, at all times, to the command of the people, and each thereof shall at all hours, night and day, be prepared to attend such duties as may reasonably be required of them.”

Unofficial meeting notifications will also be posted weekly in The SUN.