Bobcat in Chromo

This bobcat was spotted on the prowl in Chromo last week. Bobcats and lynx look at a lot alike, except a lynx has larger feet and longer legs than a bobcat. Also, a bobcat’s tail is banded with black stripes. It’s also black at the top of the tip and white at the bottom. A lynx’s tail doesn’t have banding and is completely black at the tip.

