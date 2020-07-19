Board of Education announces director vacancy

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) is looking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Brooks Lindner, who served as the board president and director for District 1.

Lindner resigned effective July 7 in a letter addressed to the BOE and Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza that explains Lindner’s family sold their house and he will no longer have a residence in District 1.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my seven years on school board,” Lindner wrote. “I learned a lot, forged friendships and professional relationships, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have had an impact on the education of the children in our community. I certainly would have preferred to serve out my second term, but the sale of our house is a necessity in my family’s life right now. I am committed to continuing to serve our district in whatever capacity I can as a community member.”

Lindner was elected to the board in November 2013.

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the BOE approved a resolution accepting Lindner’s resignation and announcing the vacancy, which it notes must be filled by appointment within 60 days.

According to the approved resolution, anyone interested is invited to send a letter to the board with a statement of interest and qualifications by Aug. 27.

Those letters should be delivered to the district office at 309 Lewis St.; sent by email to rbennett@pagosa.k12.co.us; or sent by mail to: Executive Assistant Robyn Bennett, P.O. Box 1498, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

The letter of intent should address the following:

1. Why do you want to be on the board?

2. Do you plan on running for the position once your term expires in November of 2021?

3. What is your philosophy of education as it relates to serving on the board?

The board will then interview prospective candidates at a 5 p.m. public meeting on Sept. 8. The appointee will serve until the board’s next regular biennial election in November 2021.

To be eligible to fill the vacancy, a candidate must be a registered elector of the school district and a resident of director District 1.

Citizens who are interested in applying but who are unsure of what director district they reside in can go to govotecolorado.gov, then to “Find my registration” to find out which school board precinct they reside in, which is located under the “County & District Information” tab.

The district explains the boundaries of District 1 as: “Beginning at the intersection of Hwy 160 and County Rd (CR) 600, the boundary line of Director District #1 shall run North along CR 600 to the intersection of Steven’s Lake Rd, thence Northerly along Steven’s Lake Rd to the intersection of Dutton Creek, thence North along Dutton Creek to the intersection of US Forest Service Rd (USFS RD) 661, thence Northeast along USFS RD 661 to the intersection of CR 400, thence North along CR 400 to the Archuleta/Mineral County line, thence West along the Archuleta/Mineral County line, thence North along the Archuleta/Mineral County line to the Archuleta/Hinsdale County line, thence continuing North along the Mineral/Hinsdale County line to the Continental Divide, thence West along the Continental Divide to the East line of La Plata County, thence South along the common boundary of the La Plata/Hinsdale County line to the Northwest boundary of Archuleta County, thence East along the common boundary of Archuleta/Hinsdale County to CR 600, thence Southerly along CR 600 to North Pagosa Blvd, thence South along North Pagosa Blvd to the intersection of Hwy 160, thence East along Hwy 160 to the beginning point where Hwy 160 intersects with CR 600.”

A map is also available on ASD’s website.