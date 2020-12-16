Board of Education adds student representatives

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Archuleta School District Board of Education (BOE) grew a little bit Tuesday evening.

For the first time, the BOE welcomed aboard a pair of students who will serve as nonvoting representatives on the board.

On Nov. 10, the BOE interviewed five applicants interested in serving as student representatives: Kiera Su, Vinicio Carranza, Rachel Smith, Hannah Rockensock and Nell Taylor.

The BOE members then individually ranked and reported their rankings to the district.

The top candidates, Carranza and Smith, were invited to Tuesday’s meeting, where the board formally appointed the students.

Both are juniors at Pagosa Springs High School.

Following a unanimous vote, BOE Vice President Bob Lynch, who was presiding over the meeting, administered an oath of office.

According to the meeting’s agenda, “The students’ role will be to listen and provide input to the board on agenda items and policy considerations. The role of student representative is a non-voting representative to the Board.”

During their interviews, both students spoke about helping the board understand how decisions will affect students and understand the student perspective.

Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza suggested adding student representatives to the BOE after she was hired.