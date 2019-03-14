Blue Jay

A blue jay takes shelter from the storm in an aspen tree. This week’s storms pushed Wolf Creek Ski Area to over 450 inches of snow for the season. The ski area had received 45 inches from the latest storm as of Wednesday morning, with the all-natural base 168 inches at midway. Other areas closer to town have reported a mixture of both rain and snow over the week. Pagosa Country can look forward to sunshine this weekend following a week’s worth of storms and clouds.

