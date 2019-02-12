Blood pressure checks to be offered at 9Health Fair

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The SUN

Did you know that 103 million Americans have high blood pressure? That means that 46 percent of the adult population is at high risk for strokes, heart failure, vision loss, dementia and kidney disease.

Recently, numerous studies have shown that high blood pressure (hypertension) is greatly affected by high stress. According to the American College of Cardiology, it is important to identify psychosocial stress as a risk factor.

Reduce stress and drop blood pressure: Patients with high blood pressure who were on blood pressure drugs and had made significant lifestyle changes, but their hypertension was difficult to manage, added a special program of stress-reduction techniques. Blood pressure was lowered due to lessening their stress.

Hypertension is defined as resting blood pressure persistently over 130/80, which means that almost 50 percent of adults have an increased risk for heart attacks and strokes. It appears that the greatest impact is among younger people. The prevalence of high blood pressure has tripled among men under age 45 and doubled among women under 45.

American Heart Association categories: Normal blood pressure is less than 120/80. Elevated is systolic between 120-129 and diastolic less than 80. Stage 1: Systolic 130-139 or diastolic 90 or above. A hypertensive crisis is when systolic is over 180 and/or diastolic over 120.

The 9Health Fair will offer blood pressure screenings and other testings on April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School.

Come to the high school on April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. Get a whole battery of tests for a minimal cost of $35, free blood pressure checks and education.

For questions or to volunteer, contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or sgrazda@gmail.com.

