Blood drives winner selected

By Tommy Henry

Special to The PREVIEW

United Blood Services and Harley Davidson joined forces throughout the Four Corners area to save lives.

Several dealers sponsored blood drives and asked their local community members to donate life-saving blood. Donors were encouraged to donate at blood drives in their community so that local hospital patients can receive the life-saving blood transfusions they require.

We collected over 700 life saving products — not bad, New Mexico and Colorado.

A winner was selected to win a 2017 Harley Davidson on June 7. Tyler Long was among 34 other finalists.

All blood types are needed. Join us to save lives throughout the summer months. Let’s break a blood donation record and save lives.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 23 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 years old must have a signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian.

To schedule an appointment or have your questions answered, please call (505) 246-1457 or go to www.bloodhero.com and select a blood drive near you.

