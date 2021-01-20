Blood drive set for Jan. 26

By Diane Levison

Special to The PREVIEW

There will be a blood drive at Centerpoint Church Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are eight appointments available still, but walk-ins are always welcome up until 2:45 p.m. Also, there are always a few people who need to cancel at the last minute due to illness, etc.

Appointments are highly recommended and masks are required. Email dianeunheard@gmail.com or call Diane Levison at (602) 770-6565 to sign up; the sponsor code is centerchurch.

Eat a good meal, drink plenty of water and bring a picture ID.

All successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Centerpoint Church is located at 2750 Cornerstone Drive.