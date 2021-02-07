Blood drive results in 52 units of blood

By Diane Levison

Special to The PREVIEW

Our Vitalant blood drive, originally scheduled for Jan. 26 had to be postponed due to the snowstorm and the Vitalant truck crew turning around right near Yellow Jacket Ranch for safety’s sake. We were fortunate enough to be able to rally and reschedule it for this past Thursday, Jan. 28.

As always, the Pagosa community does not disappoint. A special “thank you” to Pastor Jon and Centerpoint Church for being so accommodating to us.

An especially big “thank you” to everyone who signed up to donate and especially those who were able to come in on Thursday for your flexibility and compassion. We ended up having 48 donors sign in, 43 successful donors and a total of 52 units of blood. That was outstanding, especially in light of the fact that we had to reschedule from the original date.

Our next Vitalant blood drive will once again be held at Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive, on April 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. I still have some open appointments, so if you’d like an appointment, feel free to email me at dianeunheard@gmail.com. As always, walk-ins are welcomed.