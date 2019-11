BLM Resource Advisory Council to meet in Montrose

Special to The SUN

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Southwest Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will meet Dec. 12 in Montrose at the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, 2505 S Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News