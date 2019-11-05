Biz Beat

Jeanna Reese, CPA, and JoAnn Howell, PA, of JJ Accounting Services announce the relocation of their offices. Beginning Monday, Nov. 11, they will be located upstairs above Rio Grande Savings and Loan Association at 80 County Road 600.

Reese, owner of JJ Accounting Services, and her staff of Howell, Gayla Bradbury, Shelly Kappauf, Marie Leathers and Carol Peachy have served Pagosa Springs for over 30 years, offering tax preparation for individuals and businesses, bookkeeping, payroll and sales tax services. They may be contacted at their new offices or by calling 264-5330.

