Biz Beat

J. Julian Fine Skin Care has opened a new location here in Pagosa Springs.

J. Julian skin care services include eco-friendly face and body treatments, skin consultation, hair removal, make-up applications, as well as a retail line of essential oils, supplements and cosmetic products.

Joann Julian is a European-trained esthetician. She offers personalized solutions and tailored treatments for her clients. Julian is dedicated to using only premier products and cutting-edge treatments in a fun and relaxing environment.

J. Julian Fine Skin Care is by appointment only and following COVID-19 protocols. For information and booking of your personalized custom facial, please call (602) 721-3464.

J. Julian Fine Skin Care is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 4760 U.S. 160 West Suite B1.